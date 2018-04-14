Four-Run Sixth Powers Chiefs Past Tides

Syracuse, NY - An Irving Falu bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning led the Syracuse Chiefs to a 6-1 win over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Chiefs player reached base, and all but one batter had a hit in the game. Syracuse posted ten hits in the game for a fourth straight game.

After two scoreless frames, Syracuse (6-3) scored first in the bottom of the third inning. Rafael Bautista led off with a single. Andrew Stevenson was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base. Bautista moved to third and Stevenson to second on an Adrian Sanchez groundout. José Marmolejos followed with an RBI groundout that scored Bautista for a 1-0 Chiefs lead.

Norfolk (4-4) tied the game in the top of the fourth. Michael Saunders worked a walk and moved to second base when Austin Wynns grounded out to shortstop. DJ Stewart then singled to center field, scoring Bautista to knot the game, 1-1.

The Chiefs took control of the game in the sixth. Marmolejos reached base on an error to start the inning, and Chris Dominguez and Alejandro De Aza both walked to load the bases with no outs. The bases were cleared when Falu crushed a ball to the left-field wall for a double that brought home Marmolejos, Dominguez, and De Aza to give Syracuse a 4-1 edge. Falu advanced to third base on a passed ball, and after Michael Almanzar grounded out, Tuffy Gosewisch doubled to left field to score Falu for a 5-1 Chiefs advantage.

Syracuse added an insurance run in the eighth. Gosewisch doubled again to begin the inning. Bautista and Stevenson both flied out for the first two outs of the inning. Sanchez then hit an infield single to third baseman Rubén Tejada. On the play Tejada make an errant throw to first base that allowed Gosewisch to score, putting the Chiefs in front 6-1.

The Chiefs and Tides close out their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. RHP César Vargas will start the game on the mound for Syracuse. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

