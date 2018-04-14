Pigs Rally Again, Extend Winning Streak to Four

April 14, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The Lehigh Valley IronPigs rallied from an early 3-0 hole to defeat the Louisville Bats 7-6 on a windy Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Five different Pigs drove in at least one run including Mitch Walding, who hit his first Triple-A home run.

The Pigs needed the whole order to get things done in Game 3 and take the series. The Pigs trailed by one Thursday evening before scoring 13 unanswered to win 13-1. On Friday, the Pigs came back from two runs to win again. In Game 3, the Bats plated three runs in the second inning against Pigs starter Cole Irvin, who did not earn a decision in his first start at Coca-Cola Park.

The comeback started in the bottom half of the second when the Pigs began to chip away. Mitch Walding led off the inning with an opposite field home run to make it a 3-1 game. The Pigs added another in the bottom of the third, scoring on a two-out error by Bats' starter Domingo Tapias (0-1).

The Pigs scored four runs Friday night in the bottom of the fourth inning on four straight hits. Trailing by one, in the fourth Saturday night, the Pigs tallied four straight hits to score three runs and go on top. Nick Rickles capped off the rally with an RBI single that put the Pigs on top for good.

Needing some insurance, Dean Anna chased home Matt McBride with a one-out sixth-inning double to give the Pigs a two-run lead. Dylan Cozens followed with an RBI single to center, giving him a third consecutive multi-hit game.

Lehigh Valley came into the homestand averaging 2.6 runs and 6.2 hits per game. In their first three home games, the Pigs are averaging 9.7 runs and 13 hits per game.

Pedro Beato came on to record the final four outs of the game and record his third save in as many attempts this season. Beato is now three saves away from becoming the IronPigs' all-time saves leader.

The Pigs go for the sweep tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Enyel De Los Santos will make his first start at Coca-Cola Park looking for his first career Triple-A victory. The Pigs will honor No. 42 during "Jackie Robinson Day." The first 3,000 fans 18 and older will receive a Jackie Robinson Commemorative Glass. Sunday also marks the return of Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Children's Hospital.

The 2018 Season is the IronPigs' 11th season at Coca-Cola Park and 11th as the top affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Fans can get closer to the team than ever before with a Bacon, USA membership -- a year-round IronPigs experience pass featuring numerous amenities such as savings on parking at games and at the Majestic Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park, on-field VIP access to watch batting practice, access to the annual holiday party, and more. For more information, visit ironpigsbaseball.com or call (610) 841-PIGS (7447).

The 2018 IronPigs baseball season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.