Saturday Doubleheader Sweep Highlighted by Strong Pitching and Defense

April 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Somerset Patriots swept the Reading Fightin' Phils in their doubleheader at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Saturday night. Somerset won the first game 10-5 and the second game 4-1.

The wins marked the first doubleheader sweep in the team's first doubleheader of the 2025 season. The sweep marks a season-long three-game win streak for the Patriots.

RHP Baron Stuart (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K) made his Double-A debut in game one and did not factor into the decision.

LHP Edgar Barclay (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) made his first start of the season and did not factor into the decision. Barclay's first outing came on 4/5 @HFD in relief of Clarke Schmidt.

RHP Kelly Austin (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) notched his first save of the season in game two. Across his three outings this season, Austin has not allowed a run in 4.1 IP.

OF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, SF, 3 RBI, 3 BB) collected his first RBI of the season and is tied for third on the team with 4 BB.

In his last three games, Gabrielson is 4-for-7 with 3 BB, a .571 BA and a 1.493 OPS. With a stolen base in game two, Gabrielson leads the team with three stolen bases.

LF Jared Wegner (2-for-3, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) hit his first home run of the season in game one.

INF Jake Gatewood (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B) smoked a two-run double in the sixth inning of game two.

Gatewood is second on the team with five runs batted in this season. Three of Gatewood's five hits this season have been doubles.

DH/LF Spencer Jones (1-for-7, 1 R, 4 K) made his first career start in left field in Game Two.

