Baysox Bounce Back to Split Saturday Doubleheader

April 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, bounced back to split a doubleheader against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, losing the first game 18-2 and winning the second game 4-3 from Prince George's Stadium on Saturday night.

In the first game, Erie struck for seven runs on four hits in the first inning off Chesapeake starting right-hander Zach Fruit (L, 0-1). Justice Bigbie hit a grand slam while Carlos Mendoza and Trei Cruz notched run scoring singles. Fruit failed to record an out in his home debut, allowing seven runs on three hits and three walks in the loss.

The SeaWolves also scored six runs in the third inning after a homer from Jake Holton, a three-run double by Max Anderson and an RBI single from Bigbie. It's the first time the Baysox have allowed 18 runs in a game since May 4, 2018.

Anthony Servideo collected Chesapeake's only RBI with a double to right in the second off SeaWolves starting right-hander Jaden Hamm (W, 1-0). Servideo also pitched two scoreless innings in the first outing of his career.

In the second game, Chesapeake (5-3) scored first after a two-run double from Hudson Haskin off Erie starter Matt Merrill (L, 0-1) to give the Baysox a 2-0 lead. The lead doubled in the fourth after Servideo doubled home Douglas Hodo III and Adam Retzbach singled in Servideo with two outs.

Baysox starting right-hander Trace Bright (W, 1-1) picked up his first career Double-A win after pitching 5.2 hitless innings, allowing one unearned run on four walks and three strikeouts. It's the first time that Bright has delivered a hitless start in his career.

Erie (5-3) broke the Baysox no-hit bid in the sixth on an Anderson double to right field off reliever Yaqui Rivera (S, 1).

With Chesapeake leading 4-1 entering the seventh, the first four SeaWolves reached base to cut the lead to two. Eduardo Valencia singled in a run and Roberto Campos scored on a wild pitch to bring Erie within one. The SeaWolves had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with one out but Danny Serretti grounded into a fielder's choice and Mendoza lined out to right to end the game and give Rivera his first Double-A save.

Chesapeake concludes its six-game home series against Erie tomorrow afternoon. RHP Pat Reilly is scheduled to start for Chesapeake against LHP Jake Miller for Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

