McGarry Strong Again as Fightins Are Swept in Doubleheader

April 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Bridgewater, NJ) - Despite another strong outing from Griff McGarry, the Reading Fightin Phils (2-6) dropped both ends of Saturday's doubleheader to the Somerset Patriots (4-4). The Patriots won game one 10-5 and were victorious in the second game 4-1.

Game One

The Fightin Phils struck first in the top of the first inning in game one. Trent Farquhar walked to lead off the game and moved to single when Aidan Miller followed with a single. After a groundout from Leandro Pineda moved Farquhar to third, he scored when Keaton Anthony hit a sac fly to right field to make it 1-0, Reading.

From there, it was all Patriots as they scored eight-unanswered runs. In the bottom of the first, Rafael Flores doubled to scored Dylan Jasso, then Cole Gabrielson hit a sac fly to right field, plating Spencer Jones and making it 2-1 Somerset. The Patriots then continue to tack on with five runs in the bottom of the second inning off Braeden Fausnaught (L, 0-2).

Jared Wegner singled to score Garrett Martin, then Max Burt added a double to plate Burt extending the Somerset lead. Jasso followed with a single to left to score Jake Gatewood. Cole Gabrielson added the dagger of the frame when he doubled to score both Burt and Jasso, making it 7-1, Patriots. Then, in the bottom of the third, Jared Wegner homered to extend the advantage to 8-1.

The Fightin Phils got a run back in the top of the fourth when Elio Prado hit a sac fly to left to score Luis Verdugo. But, Somerset added two more runs in the bottom of the inning after a Tyler Hardman double scored both Rafael Flores and Gabrielson to make it 10-2.

Reading fought back with three runs in the sixth and seventh. Leandro Pineda grounded out to score Prado in the sixth, then Andrick Nava singled home Luis Verdugo to make it 10-4 in the seventh. Later in the frame, Trent Farquhar hit his first double of the season to plate Marcus Lee Sang and make it 10-5, which would be the final score of the first game.

In total, Fausnaught allowed eight runs, but five earned, on eight hits over 2.1 IP, with three strikeouts. Colby White (W, 1-1) earned the victory for Somerset, allowing one run on three hits across 1.2 innings of relief.

Game Two

Game Two started with another excellent start for Griff McGarry. The right-handed pitcher struck out five hitters over four-hitless innings. So far this season, McGarry has not allowed a hit over eight innings, and has struck out 13 batters.

Reading struck first again in game two with a run in the top of the first inning. Keaton Anthony doubled to center field, scoring Leandro Pineda and make it 1-0, Fightin Phils.

The game remained a one-run Reading lead until the bottom of the fifth inning when Andrew Bechtold (L, 0-1) entered in relief. Jesus Rodriguez singled to left field to score Jake Gatewood and tie the game at one. Alexander Vargas then stole third base, then came home to score following a throwing error from Reading catcher Caleb Ricketts, which put Somerset up 2-1. The Patriots then added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a two-run double from Gatewood that plated Tyler Hardman and Cole Gabrielson.

Following three innings of one-run work from Somerset starter Edgar Barclay, Indigo Diaz (W, 1-1) tossed 2.2-scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three. Kelly Austin (S, 1) pitched the final 1.1 innings for Somerset, not allowing any runs to finish off the win and doubleheader sweep for the Patriots.

Following Saturday's doubleheader sweep, the Fightin Phils now trail this week's series 3-2 and have lost three-straight games. Reading will look to earn a series-split with a win on Sunday.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. RHP Gabe Mosser will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Trent Sellers for Somerset. A video stream for the game is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

