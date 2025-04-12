Game 1 Richmond 3 Senators 2; Game 2 Senators 2 Richmond 1
April 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels split their doubleheader Saturday night. Richmond scored a run in the seventh inning of game one to beat the Sens 3-2. In game two, the Senators scored the tiebreaking run in the fourth inning then held on to gain the split.
THE BIG PLAY
In Game One,, with the scored tied Richmond scored the winning run on an infield hit and throwing error. In game two, Max Romero drove in the go ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.
FILIBUSTERS
Phillip Glasser went 3-for3 in game one and 5-for-6 in the twin bill. Yohandy Morales had two hits in game including a game tying solo home run in the sixth inning. In game two, Nick Schnell and Maxwell Romero, Jr both doubled.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The games can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 12:45 p.m.
