RubberDucks Quack Curve Bullpen in Saturday Defeat

April 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Anthony Solometo struck out five batters over five one-run innings in his second start of the season, but the Akron RubberDucks scored three runs off the Curve bullpen to hand Altoona a 4-3 loss on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Solometo left the game after allowing just one hit and one walk in his five innings of work. He gave up a triple to C.J. Kayfus in the fourth inning, who scored on a sacrifice fly from Jorge Burgos. Through 10.0 innings to begin his season, Solometo has allowed just one run on two hits with seven strikeouts.

Termarr Johnson had two hits in the loss for Altoona, including an RBI-single in the eighth inning to score Tres Gonzalez. He has recorded a hit in each of his first six games this season for the Curve. Jase Bowen hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth inning off reliever Trent Denholm, who earned the win for Akron. Sammy Siani also recorded two hits with an RBI in the loss.

Emmanuel Chapman took over for the Curve in the sixth inning and gave up a triple to Travis Bazzana, who scored on a Cooper Ingle sacrifice fly to give Akron the lead. Chapman walked the first two batters he faced in the seventh before exiting the game. Cy Nielson entered for Altoona and allowed both runners to score. He walked two batters and hit two batters in 1.1 innings of relief. Wilken Ramos recorded the final two outs of the eighth with a groundout and a strikeout to strand a runner at third.

The Curve play the final game of their series at Akron on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Po-Yu Chen to the mound, Akron is slated to start RHP Rorik Maltrud.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.