Triples And Sacrifice Flies Help Akron To 4-3 Win Over Altoona

April 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CJ Kayfus and Travis Bazzana each triple to help the Akron RubberDucks to the 4-3 win over the Altoona Curve at Canal Park on Saturday night.

Turning Point

After the Curve tied the game in the top of the sixth, the RubberDucks answered back in the bottom half. Bazzana lined a triple into right to give Akron a great scoring chance with one out. Cooper Ingle followed with a sac-fly to right to make it 2-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Aaron Davenport was dominant on Saturday. The right-hander allowed just one hit, a third inning single, while striking out five over five scoreless innings. Trenton Denholm followed with four innings of relief allowing three runs while striking out two.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks cracked the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fourth. Kayfus tripled down the line in right before scoring on a Jorge Burgos sac-fly to make it 1-0 Akron. After re-taking the lead in the sixth, the RubberDucks added some insurance in the seventh. Burgos and Dayan Frias each worked walks to open the frame before advancing on a sac-bunt by Guy Lipscomb. Alex Mooney was intentionally walked to load the bases and set up a Cameron Barstad hit by a pitch and Bazzana walk to make it 4-1 Akron.

Notebook

Kayfus' triple extended his hitting streak to seven games...Bazzana now has two triples in the series after not having a triple through his first 30 regular season professional games...Burgos sac-fly increased his team leading RBI total to 12...Game Time: 2:29...Attendance: 1,679.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their six-game-series with Altoona at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Canal Park. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (0-0, 27.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Altoona right-hander Po-Yu Chen (0-0, 4.50 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

