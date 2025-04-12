Saturday's Sea Dogs Game Postponed Due to Snow

April 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Saturday's (April 12th) Portland Sea Dogs game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scheduled for 1:00 PM at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to snow. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 13th, at 1:00 PM.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's postponed game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2025 Sea Dogs home game based upon availability.

The single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 13th, will consist of two seven-inning games. Tickets dated April 13th are good for both games of the doubleheader.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the first postponement for the Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Park this season.

