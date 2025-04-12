18-Run Outburst Highlights Twin Bill Split

April 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (5-3) split a doubleheader with Chesapeake (5-3) on Saturday. Erie rode a seven-run first inning to an 18-2 win in game one but fell short of a late comeback in a 4-3 loss in game two.

In game one, Erie knocked Chesapeake starter Zach Fruit out before he could retire a batter. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with no out before Justice Bigbie smashed a grand slam. Erie added RBI hits from Trei Cruz and Carlos Mendoza in a seven-run first.

Erie plated six more runs in the fourth inning. Jake Holton hit a solo homer to begin the inning. Max Anderson punctuated the frame with a three-run double, which extended Erie's lead at the time to 14-2.

Cruz drove home five runs in a three-hit effort. His bases-clearing double in the fifth made it 18-2. Bigbie also drove home five runs. Mendoza, Ben Malgeri, Roberto Campos, and Holton also had multi-hit games.

Erie started Jaden Hamm allowed a pair of runs on five hits and a walk in four innings. He struck out four batters. Matt Seelinger (1-0) earned the win while tossing three hitless innings. Fruit (0-1) took the loss.

In game two, Erie did not get a hit until the sixth inning. Baysox starter Trace Bright departed after 5.2 hitless innings.

Matt Merrill started a bullpen game for Erie and surrendered a pair of two-out walks in the second before Hudson Haskin's two-run triple, making it 2-0.

RJ Petit surrendered a pair of two-out runs in the fourth on an RBI double by Anthony Servideo and an RBI single by Adam Retzbach.

Erie got on the board in game two in the fifth inning without a hit. After walks to Chris Meyers and Campos, Ben Malgeri hit into a fielder's choice. Frederick Bencosme made a throwing error on the play, bringing home Meyers to make it 4-1.

Anderson's double against Yaqui Rivera in the sixth was Erie's first hit. The SeaWolves mounted a rally against Rivera in the seventh but fell short, stranding the tying run at second base. Eduardo Valencia's bases-loaded single made it 4-2 and a wild pitch to score Campos made it 4-3.

Bright (1-1) earned the win over Merrill (0-1). Rivera earned his first save.

Erie will try to earn a series split on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Jake Miller starts for Erie against Patrick Reilly.

