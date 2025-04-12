Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against Hartford Postponed
April 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to inclement weather in the area throughout the day, Saturday's Rumble Ponies game against the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed. It will be made up during the Rumble Ponies series in Hartford May 13-18.
The "#42" Rumble Ponies jersey giveaway to honor Jackie Robinson will now take place on Thursday, August 28 vs. Somerset at 6:07 p.m.
Fans can exchange their tickets to Saturday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season.
Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.
