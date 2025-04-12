Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against Hartford Postponed

April 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to inclement weather in the area throughout the day, Saturday's Rumble Ponies game against the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed. It will be made up during the Rumble Ponies series in Hartford May 13-18.

The "#42" Rumble Ponies jersey giveaway to honor Jackie Robinson will now take place on Thursday, August 28 vs. Somerset at 6:07 p.m.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Saturday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season.

Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.