Squirrels Split Saturday Doubleheader with Senators

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader with the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at FNB Field, winning Game 1, 3-2, before losing the second game, 2-1.

The Flying Squirrels (2-6) scored late to beat the Senators (3-5) in the first game of the night before stranding seven baserunners in the final three innings in the second-game loss.

GAME 1

Win: Trent Harris (1-0)

Loss: Luke Young (0-1)

Save: --

TOG: 2:08

The Flying Squirrels jumped ahead in the seventh inning and beat the Senators, 3-2, in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader at FNB Field.

Facing Luke Young (Loss, 0-1) in the top of the seventh, Carter Howell was hit by a pitch and moved to second on an infield single by Diego Velasquez. Two batters later, Sabin Ceballos reached on an infield single and Howell scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by Senators third baseman Cayden Wallace.

Trent Harris (Win, 1-0) worked around a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh to close the game. He threw 1.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout.

The Senators opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, Yohandy Morales hit a single to right field and Phillip Glasser scored just ahead of a throw from Vaun Brown to open a 1-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels tied the score, 1-1, in the top of the fourth inning when Matt Higgins scored on a passed ball.

In the top of the fifth, Richmond took a 2-1 lead with sacrifice fly by Jairo Pomares to score Howell.

Harrisburg tied the game with a solo homer by Morales leading off the bottom of the sixth.

Nick Sinacola started for Richmond and allowed one run over four innings, striking out four.

GAME 2

Win: Michael Cuevas (1-0)

Loss: Manuel Mercedes (0-2)

Save: Marquis Grissom Jr. (2)

TOG: 2:01

Attendance: 2,490

The Flying Squirrels stranded seven runners on base over the final three innings and lost to the Senators, 2-1, in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at FNB Field.

Harrisburg took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 0-2). With runners on first and third, J.T. Arruda stole second and a throwing error by catcher Adrian Sugastey scored Phillip Glasser from third.

Richmond tied the game, 1-1, in the second with a solo homer to left by Sugastey, his first of the season.

The Senators moved ahead, 2-1, in the fourth. Nick Schnell led off with a double, moved to third on a single and scored on a throwing error by center fielder Vaun Brown following a flyout.

In the top of the first, a pair of walks placed runners at first and second, but Diego Velasquez was picked off at second base to end the inning. In the third against Michael Cuevas (Win, 1-0), Velasquez hit into an inning-ending double play.

Richmond loaded the bases with a Justin Wishkoski double and two walks in the fifth inning, but Victor Bericoto flied out to right in foul ground to end the threat.

In the sixth, Sabin Ceballos singled and Matt Higgins walked, but Rodolfo Nolasco struck out against Todd Peterson to strand two.

Jairo Pomares led off the seventh with a pinch-hit single and Carter Howell followed with a single to put two runners on base to start the inning. After a sacrifice bunt by Velasquez moved the runners to second and third, Marquis Grissom Jr. (Save, 2) worked a pop-out by Bericoto and struck out Ceballos on three pitches to end the game.

Nick Garcia retired all six batters he faced over two innings, striking out two.

The Flying Squirrels had six hits and seven walks in the game.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Lefty Jack Choate (0-0, 0.00) will start for Richmond against Harrisburg right-hander Seth Shuman (0-1, 1.80). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

