San Jose Drops 102nd California Clásico in All Competitions

August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Wednesday night at PayPal Park in 2024 Leagues Cup West 2 Group Stage play.

The 102nd California Clásico across all competitions almost began with a Galaxy goal in the ninth minute, but goalkeeper William Yarbrough's spectacular double save prevented two dangerous shots from crossing the goal line. In the 18th minute, Amahl Pellegrino unleashed a low shot in the box that required a kick-save from LA goalkeeper Novak Mićović to keep the match scoreless. In minute 21, San Jose had two sizable opportunities to score. However, Jeremy Ebobisse's left-footed strike sailed above the bar, and moments later, Carlos Gruezo's attempt in the box was turned away by Mićović, while Hernán López's shot off the rebound bounced out of play. In the 41st minute, the visitors finally broke the deadlock when Diego Fagundez curled a shot from the left wing at the edge of the box into the back of the net.

Entering the second half down a goal, the Quakes looked to push the issue. In the 67th minute, Cristian Espinoza broke free down the right wing, but could not connect with Pellegrino on the cross. Moments later, LA's Joseph Paintsil eluded two defenders, but he could not do so a third time, as Rodrigues recovered the ball in the box to thwart the threat. In the 73rd minute, Quakes midfielder Hernán López drew a foul a few feet from the top of the box; the ensuing free kick was blocked. In the 75th minute, San Jose's high pressure finally paid off in an equalizer, as team captain Jackson Yueill intercepted a wayward LA pass and found Gruezo, whose through ball for Ebobisse was coolly gathered and slotted home from the top of the box. However, the visitors would emerge in the 89th minute with a goal by Miguel Berry.

Despite the loss, the Quakes' chances to advance to the Leagues Cup Round of 32 are still alive. After earning two points from their penalty shootout win over Chivas Guadalajara last Saturday, San Jose will now await the result of Sunday's 7:30 p.m PT match between the Galaxy (3 points) and Chivas (1 point) to close the West 2 Group Stage. The two top teams in the group after Sunday will advance to the Leagues Cup Round of 32; the Quakes would go through if the Galaxy win Sunday by any means (in regulation or via penalties).

GAME NOTES

Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Beginning last year, MLS and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer and all 47 first-division professional clubs in both leagues compete in the official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Tonight's Leagues Cup group stage match marked the 102nd California Clásico across all competitions between the Quakes and Galaxy, with San Jose now holding a 33-50-19 record (143 GF, 168 GA). The Earthquakes are 28-40-17 against LA in MLS play, with a 1-4-1 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 4-5-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Quakes also went to 18-17-11 in their all-time home record against their SoCal rivals.

Quakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse stayed hot with his second goal in as many Leagues Cup games to run his total to six in all competitions in 2024.

Defensive midfielder Carlos Gruezo broke up several Galaxy attacks while also earning his first goal contribution of the season with his 75th-minute assist to Ebobisse.

MATCH INFORMATION

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 2 LA Galaxy

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 76°F Sunny

Match Officials:

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

AR1: Chris Ellliott

AR2: Cameron Blanchard

4th Official: Joe Dickerson

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Tristley Bassue

Scoring Summary:

LA (0-1) - Diego Fagúndez (Gabriel Pec) 41'

SJ (1-1) - Jeremy Ebobisse (Carlos Gruezo) 75'

LA (1-2) - Miguel Berry (Miki Yamane) 89'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 56'

LA - John Nelson (caution) 60'

LA - Maya Yoshida (caution) 82'

LA - Miki Yamane (caution) 90+6'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: William Yarbrough; Vitor Costa, Tanner Beason (Ousseni Bouda 89'), Rodrigues, Benji Kikanović; Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill (C), Hernán López (Daniel Munie 83') ; Amahl Pellegrino (Paul Marie 72'), Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse.

Substitutes not used: Daniel (GK), Jacob Jackson (GK), Michael Baldisimo, Preston Judd, Alfredo Morales, Will Richmond, Jack Skahan, Tommy Thompson, Oscar Verhoeven.

POSS.: 44.6%; SHOTS: 14; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 2; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 7; FOULS: 8; xG: 1.8

LA GALAXY: Novak Mićović; Miki Yamane, Jalen Neal, Maya Yoshida (C), John Nelson (Miguel Berry 77'); Edwin Cerrillo (Gastón Brugman 71'), Marco Delgado, Diego Fagúndez (Mauricio Cuevas 59'), Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec; Joseph Paintsil.

Substitutes not used: John McCarthy (GK), Brady Scott (GK), Emiro Garcés, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente, Eriq Zavaleta.

POSS.: 55.4%; SHOTS: 20 ; SOG: 9; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 13; xG: 2.8

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On overall reflections of the match:

"This one really hurts, especially because it was so late in the game and we just scored. It's a really quality team. Galaxy is a very good team. But I still feel like we had enough chances to at least get a result in this game. But you have to finish and you have to defend late. You have to defend your box. We'll look at the goal again, and I've seen it a few times, and there were three or four errors on that play that are so preventable, and that's what's frustrating."

On Jeremy Ebobisse's second goal in as many games:

"We felt pretty confident once we scored, we went to a back five, which really should prevent any diagonal balls that get in behind your back line at that point. But Jeremy's been really good. Really good finish. I thought we pressed really well on that goal, and we played them and he finished it coolly. So two goals for Jeremy in this tournament, and he's looking really sharp."

On the decision to go with Will Yarbrough at goalkeeper after Daniel started his first game since March 16 last Saturday vs. Chivas:

"Daniel was really sore from last game. Daniel was out for [four] and a half months. He played a really good game, but fitness-wise, health-wise, he just didn't feel ready to go and I have a lot of belief in Will. He made some really big saves again tonight. So whether it's Will or Jacob or Daniel, I've got confidence in these guys."

On the high pressure bearing fruit compared to the June 29 game vs. the Galaxy at Stanford Stadium:

"We got a good goal from it tonight. I thought we played tonight better than we did at Stanford. I think there's improvement there. You still want more. At least a tie. I think a tie would've been a fair result with the amount of chances. They had a big chance early on with the one that hit William Yarbrough, but I think that was offside anyway. But yeah, I think we've improved."

On moving forward after the result knowing the team's Leagues Cup chances are still alive:

"We've had a few of these late goals. That's frustrating, so the message is we're going to come into tomorrow to train. Re-gen for some guys. We'll watch some film, and then we have to move on. It is frustrating. This one definitely hurts, but you have to move on, and again, we're still in it because of our result against Chivas, and we'll go from there."

