Ticketing Information for Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match at Chase Stadium on August 8

August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF has clinched its spot in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup 2024 and is set to host either CF Pachuca or Toronto FC at Chase Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The team's opponent will be determined based on the outcome of the weekend matches, including Inter Miami CF's clash against Tigres UANL at NRG Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

Join the team in its journey to repeat last year's history and secure your tickets!

Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive first right of refusal window starting on Friday, Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. ET.

The general public will be able to purchase their tickets on Friday, Aug. 2 starting at 3 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to the Inter Miami CF channels for more ticketing updates!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.