Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy U-19 Players Graduating Class
August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Following a stellar season for the U-19 side of the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health in which the team achieved collective and individual triumphs on the field, while also graduating High School successfully. These talented young man are set to move forward with their careers through the different opportunities provided by the Club's player development pathway.
"We all have a very high responsibility because there is a lot of hope, a lot of dreams, that the kids create over time and it makes each kid nurture those dreams in their own home. With their mom, with their dad, with their siblings. So our responsibility on this side increases, because it is not only about how they develop as players but how they develop as human beings," said Guillermo Hoyos, Inter Miami CF Academy Director, Player Development and Methodology.
Below are the different pathways our U-19 Academy graduates will take the following season.
Signed Professional Contracts:
Tyler Hall: Inter Miami CF - Homegrown
Lorenzo D'Agostini: S.S. Lazio (ITALY)
College Commitments:
Andre Casas - Stetson University
Alejandro Cumplido - Miami Dade College
Agustin Bezara - Miami Dade College
Stefano D'Agostini - Brown University
Joseph Grossman - UCONN
Brett Kaminski - Akron University
Sebastian Otero - Boston University
Mauricio Restrepo - Stetson University
Yoelkis Rodriguez - Miami Dade College
Marcus Steinhaeuser - St. Louis University
On Inter Miami CF II Roster (Amateur Status):
Lesther Garcia
Samuel Basabe
Cesar Abadia
Joseph Convers
Alejo Ristano
Santiago Garcia
Alejandro Flores
Idoh Zeltzer
Yuval Cohen
Cristian Ortiz
Continuing one more season with the club, taking a gap year with our U19's:
Mathew Perez - Committed to Florida Gulf Coast University
Gabriel Leal - Will continue working towards an opportunity with our MLS2 & evaluate college options
Additionally, we would like to wish Kobi Thomas and Benjamin Donato all the best in their pursuit of opportunities.
We at Inter Miami CF Academy would like to thank our players and their families for their commitment, support, and trust throughout the years. You have contributed significantly to the growth of our program and have enlightened our lives with your presence each day. As you embark on a new chapter in your lives, keep the "Freedom to Dream" close to your hearts. Continue living with passion and purpose to achieve all the success you are capable of. You will forever be a valued member of our club, un fuerte abrazo.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.
