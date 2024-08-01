Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy U-19 Players Graduating Class

August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Following a stellar season for the U-19 side of the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health in which the team achieved collective and individual triumphs on the field, while also graduating High School successfully. These talented young man are set to move forward with their careers through the different opportunities provided by the Club's player development pathway.

"We all have a very high responsibility because there is a lot of hope, a lot of dreams, that the kids create over time and it makes each kid nurture those dreams in their own home. With their mom, with their dad, with their siblings. So our responsibility on this side increases, because it is not only about how they develop as players but how they develop as human beings," said Guillermo Hoyos, Inter Miami CF Academy Director, Player Development and Methodology.

Below are the different pathways our U-19 Academy graduates will take the following season.

Signed Professional Contracts:

Tyler Hall: Inter Miami CF - Homegrown

Lorenzo D'Agostini: S.S. Lazio (ITALY)

College Commitments:

Andre Casas - Stetson University

Alejandro Cumplido - Miami Dade College

Agustin Bezara - Miami Dade College

Stefano D'Agostini - Brown University

Joseph Grossman - UCONN

Brett Kaminski - Akron University

Sebastian Otero - Boston University

Mauricio Restrepo - Stetson University

Yoelkis Rodriguez - Miami Dade College

Marcus Steinhaeuser - St. Louis University

On Inter Miami CF II Roster (Amateur Status):

Lesther Garcia

Samuel Basabe

Cesar Abadia

Joseph Convers

Alejo Ristano

Santiago Garcia

Alejandro Flores

Idoh Zeltzer

Yuval Cohen

Cristian Ortiz

Continuing one more season with the club, taking a gap year with our U19's:

Mathew Perez - Committed to Florida Gulf Coast University

Gabriel Leal - Will continue working towards an opportunity with our MLS2 & evaluate college options

Additionally, we would like to wish Kobi Thomas and Benjamin Donato all the best in their pursuit of opportunities.

We at Inter Miami CF Academy would like to thank our players and their families for their commitment, support, and trust throughout the years. You have contributed significantly to the growth of our program and have enlightened our lives with your presence each day. As you embark on a new chapter in your lives, keep the "Freedom to Dream" close to your hearts. Continue living with passion and purpose to achieve all the success you are capable of. You will forever be a valued member of our club, un fuerte abrazo.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.

