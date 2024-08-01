LA Galaxy Advance to Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024 with 2-1 Victory Over San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Wednesday Night

August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Beginning their Leagues Cup 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Wednesday night. Diego Fagundez and Miguel Berry each recorded goals as the Galaxy advanced to the Round of 32 of the competition.

Leagues Cup 2024

With the win over the San Jose Earthquakes, the LA Galaxy qualified for the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024. The Galaxy close out Group Stage play by squaring off against Club Deportivo Guadalajara at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Aug. 4 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). In three all-time Leagues Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a 1-2-0 record (3 GF, 4 GA).

LA Galaxy Against San Jose Earthquakes

Wednesday's Leagues Cup match marked the 102nd edition across all competitions of the California Clásico between the Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes, with LA leading the all-time series 50-33-19 (168 GF, 143 GA). Against San Jose, LA holds a 40-28-17 record in league play, a 4-1-1 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a 1-0-0 record in Leagues Cup and a 5-4-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Notably, the Galaxy are unbeaten in four matches played across all competitions against the Earthquakes (4-0-0; 12 GF, 5 GA) during the 2024 campaign. Additionally, LA is unbeaten in its last seven matches played on the road across all competitions (6-0-1; 19 GF; 9 GA) against San Jose dating back to June 26, 2021.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Diego Fagundez (Gabriel Pec) 41st minute: Jalen Neal delivered a through ball that released Gabriel Pec behind the San Jose midfield. Pec carried the ball towards goal and found Diego Fagundez down the left side of the penalty area. Fagundez dribbled to the top of the 18-yard box before curling his right-footed shot into the upper right corner of the goal.

SJ - Jeremy Ebobisse (Carlos Gruezo), 75th minute: Following a turnover inside the Galaxy half of the field, Jeremy Ebobisse fired his shot in from just outside the top of the penalty area.

LA - Miguel Berry (Miki Yamane) 89th minute: Riqui Puig's curling ball down the right side of the penalty area found Miki Yamane, whose first-time pass across the face of goal was converted from point-blank-range by Miguel Berry.

Postgame Notes

In 27 matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a 15-5-7 record (52 GF, 38 GA).

In 10 games played across all competitions dating back to June 15, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 8-2-0 (21 GF, 12 GA).

Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last seven matches played on the road across all competitions (6-0-1; 19 GF; 9 GA) against San Jose dating back to June 26, 2021.

Additionally, the Galaxy are unbeaten in four matches played across all competitions against the Earthquakes (4-0-0; 12 GF, 5 GA) during the 2024 campaign.

LA has won five consecutive matches played against the Earthquakes across all competitions (5-0-0; 15 GF, 7 GA) dating back to Aug. 30, 2023.

Diego Fagundez notched his fifth goal in 27 appearances across all competitions for LA this season in the victory against the Earthquakes.

Miguel Berry scored his third goal off the bench across all competitions during the 2024 campaign in the win against San Jose.

In his last three appearances across all competitions dating back to July 17, Fagundez has recorded four goal contributions (2 goals, 2 assists).

Gabriel Pec recorded his 11th assist in 26 matches played across all competitions in the win over San Jose.

In his last 10 appearances across all competitions dating back to June 15, Gabriel Pec has tallied 13 goal contributions (6 goals, 7 assists).

Miki Yamane tallied an assist, recorded a game-high six chances created, completed 55 of 58 passes (94.8%), won four of six duels and won five possessions in the win over San Jose.

In his third appearance across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, Novak Mićović made three saves and won his first game of the season.

Riqui Puig, who was named the GEICO Man of the Match, completed 107 of 122 passes (87.7%), created five chances, won seven of 13 duels and three of four tackles in the win over San Jose.

In his first appearance for the Galaxy dating back to May 25, Gastón Brugman logged 18 minutes of action in the victory against the Earthquakes.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy close out Leagues Cup Group Play by squaring off against Club Deportivo Guadalajara at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Aug. 4 (7:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Leagues Cup 2024

LA Galaxy at San Jose Earthquakes

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 1 1 2

San Jose Earthquakes 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

LA: Fagundez (Pec), 41

SJ: Ebobisse (Gruezo), 75

LA: Berry (Yamane), 89

Misconduct Summary:

SJ: Espinoza (caution), 56

LA: Nelson (caution), 60

LA: Yoshida (caution), 82

LA: Yamane (caution), 90+6

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Miki Yamane, D Jalen Neal, D Maya Yoshida ©, D John Nelson (Miguel Berry, 78); M Edwin Cerrillo (Gastón Brugman, 72), M Mark Delgado, M Diego Fagundez (Mauricio Cuevas, 59), M Riqui Puig, M Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy, GK Brady Scott; D Emiro Garces, D Eriq Zavaleta; M Tucker Lepley, M Isaiah Parente

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Riqui Puig, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Gabriel Pec, 3); FOULS: 13 (Joseph Paintsil, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

SJ: GK William Yarbrough; D Vitor Costa, D Rodrigues, D Tanner Beason (Ousseni Bouda, 90), D Benji Kikanovic; M Jackson Yueill ©, M Carlos Gruezo, M Hernan Lopez (Daniel Munie, 83), M Cristian Espinoza, M Amahl Pellegrino (Paul Marie, 72), F Jeremy Ebobisse

Substitutes Not Used: GK Daniel, GK Jacob Jackson; D Oscar Verhoeven, M Michael Baldisimo, M Tommy Thompson, M Alfredo Morales, M Will Richmond, F Jack Skahan, F Preston Judd

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Cristian Espinoza, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Four players tied, 1); FOULS: 8 (Carlos Gruezo, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 7

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Chris Elliott, Cameron Blanchard

Fourth Official: Joe Dickerson

VAR: Daniel Radford

Weather: Clear, 74 degrees

Attendance: 12,554

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On the level of competition in Leagues Cup:

"I think it was a decent game. They've (San Jose Earthquakes) already had one game under their belt in the tournament, so they had two points and were trying to manage their way into the next round. They got a little conservative at the end trying to protect that extra point that I think probably would've really helped them. I thought it was a decent game. I think we specifically left some opportunities for sure on the table that I wish we would've done better at. But these kinds of games in these tournaments, we knew when he came here today we needed to win. By winning we secure our position in the next round, so was it a matter of just get the result. I think sometimes when you're in these tournaments in knock-out rounds, because just advancing is part of the strategy, it can impact some of the game and the thought process inside of the game. We did what we needed to do. We'll see what we can do on the weekend for Chivas, because I guess at this point we kind of control San Jose's fate as well. We're going to play to win on the weekend."

On the mindset when the match was tied:

"Yeah, we made a substitution. We put a striker on and tried to push the numbers into the attack. At the same time, they added another center back onto the field and tried to go to five in the back to protect the draw and play for the second point. We were pushing numbers. We were trying to get the win. It was for us a draw can help us, but a win is going to put us in. We decided we would push the numbers forward and go for it. A good run and good pass by Riqui (Puig) and a good pass by Miki (Yamane) back across the front of the goal was able to give us the win and then we were able to see it out. That's why sometimes these playoffs and these tournaments, especially the teams that have played games before and they know this is their last game, sometimes it affects the decision making, and we were kind of playing off that as well."

On coming in undefeated against San Jose this season:

"I think that can play both ways to be honest. I think one of the things we talked about is it's -- inside of a season this is our third time in San Jose. It's never easy to beat a team three or four times in a season because the opposition adjusts. There is the potential for complacency on our side. For us, we just talked about it. We just had to stay focused on the fact that three points in this game puts us through. You try to play that. It can impact them if we get on top of the game or we start to really control things and make it difficult on them and I think they can possibly feel a bit of the challenge of having lost three times and being behind again. I feel like for the most part they kept fighting for it. The play came and we made a big mistake in the of the field which was a life line for them because, as you said you said Jeremy scores and they're right back into it. I think that can play both ways. It can be sometimes harsh on the team that lost, and also lead to complacency to the team that won three. Luckily it was a knock-out tournament. Maybe that got our attention a little bit as well. Important win for us."

On upcoming match against Chivas:

"Actually the way the tournament is set up, it's actually their home game in our stadium. They'll have I think more access to certain areas of the stadium, or fans, which they might have anyway. You never know, because Chivas brings a big crowd. I think our guys will look forward to the fact there will be a big atmosphere. It's going to be sold out, a lot of energy in the stadium, split some percentage between the two of us. I think in general I think the guys will enjoy that. For us, playing to get the result and to win the group means probably something beneficial on the other side. Beneficial, whether that means a home game or opponent that finished second instead of first. Still a lot to play for. That will be our mindset. And playing at home we've had a good season at home in our stadium. So even though it's not league, we want to continue also the momentum we've had on our home field over the course of the season and keep that going."

On Diego Fagundez:

"First I thought his play, Diego does what Diego does. He's a very smart player. Plays his position really well. He gets into good spots. I mean, hell of a goal to pick up the ball wide and get to the inside shoulder of the full back, and he hits a great shot into the back post. He defends for the group. He just sacrifices for everybody out on the field and does his job at a high level. So that's almost to the point where this season, that's been Diego almost every single time he's been on field he's given us that. The injury towards the end was an ankle roll. I don't think it was horrible but it was sore enough and it was annoying enough at that point that he needed to come off. But seeing him move around a little bit after the game I feel a little bit more confident that it will be more short-term than long-term. We'll have to see as kind of settles in over the course of the night and into tomorrow."

On return of Gastón Brugman and Novak Mićović:

"I thought Novak had a strong game. I thought he made two really good saves. Specifically in my mind it was in the first half. There were a couple that were pretty pointe blank. One was a kick save and another save he made pretty early on that tested him. Thought he looked confident. I thought his decisions and his distribution were good through the course of the game. Again, for somebody who doesn't get a game every single week, I thought he came in and looked confident, comfortable, and I thought he had a strong match. As for Gastón, he came on, I think obviously he would say he had a rough start right at the beginning just taking a little bit of risk and flicking that ball in the middle of the field that turned into the transition and goal for San Jose. After that I thought he settled in a little bit more and just caught the tempo of the game and started to complete passes and do the things he's capable of doing. Also stepped in and committed the foul right off the bat, too. Sometimes when you've been off as long as him it's catching the speed and rhythm of the game in a game that's 1-zero, you're trying to protect. We're trying to get him minutes and get him back to healthy and into the midfield because we know in this tournament, you're going to have rotate guys because these games come fast and furious. We were trying to get him in the flow of things. I think he found it. I think it took him a few minutes, but I think he found it as the game progressed."

On Gabriel Pec and tonight's win:

"Gabriel has had the last I would say two months, two and a half months has really found his kind of form, comfort level within the league and our team. He's found his way inside of our group to get on the ball a lot more and have a much better impact setting goals and assists as you said. He's dynamic and good one-on-one player and he has the capacity to create chances and the ability to finish chances. He's going to be important both with the ball and without the ball on the defensive side. At times he needs to transition faster and defend with the group, especially as we get into the knock-out games and competition. It's going to be for everybody. Going to be playing more diligently on both sides of the ball. His quality and skill and his speed, all the things he brings to the table, I do believe he's one of the best attackers inside of the league and brings a lot of quality when he's in form. We're going to need him if we're going to win this, have a chance to win this thing. We're going to need him and all the other guys. It's going to be imperative on both sides of the ball. We've got to eliminate the mistakes like those we made tonight. Once these games start to become loser goes home, one mistake can be the end of your journey. So, we've got to clean things up and Gabe has to be on top of his game. With us getting the result tonight, what does that mean for us on the weekend. It does give us some options. We'll decide in terms of how we organize the group and put out the group against Chivas, but it does give us the opportunity because we know we're going to have to play another game after that, to see how we want to manage and use our group to keep guys fresh and prepared as we go through this. We also know getting result in that game is going to be important to win the group and put ourselves in the best position as we move forward in the tournament."

