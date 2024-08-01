RB Leipzig and Wolves Announce Rosters, Comment on August 3 Match at Chase Stadium
August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig will face English Premier League mainstays Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in a fixture set to take place at Chase Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Streaming for the match will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Paramount+.
Wolves has set camp at the Florida Blue Training Center, conducting training sessions and interviews for the media; while RB Leipzig will travel shortly after their friendly in New Jersey.
Wolves Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera and Spanish attacker Pablo Sarabia praised the Inter Miami facilities ahead of Saturday's matchup.
"The facilities are perfect, they are wonderful. The fields are magnificent. We are all very happy with the attention we have received, from security to the people who organize our changing rooms," said Mosquera
"The fields are very good. We have a work area and gym that are also an important and good part for our preparations. We are quite comfortable and happy here." Sarabia quoted.
Rosters for this upcoming fixture have been announced by both teams for Saturday's match.
RB Leipzig's Traveling Roster:
Goalkeepers
Peter Gulacsi
Maarten Vandevoordt
Leopold Zingerle
Defenders
Mohamed Simakan
Lukas Klostermann
Willi Orban
El Chadaille Bitshiabu
Midfielders
Amadou Haidara
Kevin Kampl
Nicolas Seiwald
Assan Ouedraogo
Forwards
Eljif Elmas
Nuha Jatta
Andre Silva
Yussuf Poulsen
Lois Openda
Benjamin Sesko
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC Traveling Rosters:
Goalkeepers
Lewys Benjamin
Daniel Bentley
Tom King
José Sá
Defenders
Craig Dawson
Matt Doherty
Nelson Semedo
Santiago Bueno
Rayan Ait Nouri
Toti Gomes
Yerson Mosquera
Pedro Lima
Hugo Bueno
Midfielders
Mario Lemina
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Tommy Doyle
Luke Cundle
Joao Gomes
Luke Rawlings
Forwards
Pedro Neto
Rodrigo Gomes
Pablo Sarabia
Hee-Chan Hwang
Joergen Strand Larsen
Matheus Cunha
Tawanda Chirewa
Gonçalo Guedes
Nathan Fraser
Chiquinho
Players to Watch
Both marquee clubs have confirmed a roster full of important players to watch at Chase Stadium. Here's a list of some of the ones you absolutely cannot miss!
RB Leipzig
The offensive strength of Leipzig is led by Lois Openda. The Belgian international has just represented his country in EURO 2024, contributing 28 goals in all competitions for the Red Bulls. In addition, there's the young talent Benjamin Sesko, who scored 18 goals in his first season in European top-flight football. Lastly, the leader of the defense and team captain, Willi Orban, is set to begin his ninth season with the German side.
Wolves
The Premier League side will be featuring top level talent in South Florida, including South Korea national team striker Hwang Hee Chan and Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, who are set to face up against their former club RB Leipzig. Brazilian international Joao Gomes will be joining up with the squad after featuring for the Verdeamarela in the 2024 Conmebol Copa America campaign, while Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto will be linking up with the squad after representing Portugal at UEFA EURO 2024.
Additionally, new signings Joergen Strand Larsen, Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima could record their first minutes with Wolves at Chase Stadium!
