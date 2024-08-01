RB Leipzig and Wolves Announce Rosters, Comment on August 3 Match at Chase Stadium

August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig will face English Premier League mainstays Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in a fixture set to take place at Chase Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Streaming for the match will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Paramount+.

Wolves has set camp at the Florida Blue Training Center, conducting training sessions and interviews for the media; while RB Leipzig will travel shortly after their friendly in New Jersey.

Wolves Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera and Spanish attacker Pablo Sarabia praised the Inter Miami facilities ahead of Saturday's matchup.

"The facilities are perfect, they are wonderful. The fields are magnificent. We are all very happy with the attention we have received, from security to the people who organize our changing rooms," said Mosquera

"The fields are very good. We have a work area and gym that are also an important and good part for our preparations. We are quite comfortable and happy here." Sarabia quoted.

Rosters for this upcoming fixture have been announced by both teams for Saturday's match.

RB Leipzig's Traveling Roster:

Goalkeepers

Peter Gulacsi

Maarten Vandevoordt

Leopold Zingerle

Defenders

Mohamed Simakan

Lukas Klostermann

Willi Orban

El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Midfielders

Amadou Haidara

Kevin Kampl

Nicolas Seiwald

Assan Ouedraogo

Forwards

Eljif Elmas

Nuha Jatta

Andre Silva

Yussuf Poulsen

Lois Openda

Benjamin Sesko

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC Traveling Rosters:

Goalkeepers

Lewys Benjamin

Daniel Bentley

Tom King

José Sá

Defenders

Craig Dawson

Matt Doherty

Nelson Semedo

Santiago Bueno

Rayan Ait Nouri

Toti Gomes

Yerson Mosquera

Pedro Lima

Hugo Bueno

Midfielders

Mario Lemina

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Tommy Doyle

Luke Cundle

Joao Gomes

Luke Rawlings

Forwards

Pedro Neto

Rodrigo Gomes

Pablo Sarabia

Hee-Chan Hwang

Joergen Strand Larsen

Matheus Cunha

Tawanda Chirewa

Gonçalo Guedes

Nathan Fraser

Chiquinho

Players to Watch

Both marquee clubs have confirmed a roster full of important players to watch at Chase Stadium. Here's a list of some of the ones you absolutely cannot miss!

RB Leipzig

The offensive strength of Leipzig is led by Lois Openda. The Belgian international has just represented his country in EURO 2024, contributing 28 goals in all competitions for the Red Bulls. In addition, there's the young talent Benjamin Sesko, who scored 18 goals in his first season in European top-flight football. Lastly, the leader of the defense and team captain, Willi Orban, is set to begin his ninth season with the German side.

Wolves

The Premier League side will be featuring top level talent in South Florida, including South Korea national team striker Hwang Hee Chan and Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, who are set to face up against their former club RB Leipzig. Brazilian international Joao Gomes will be joining up with the squad after featuring for the Verdeamarela in the 2024 Conmebol Copa America campaign, while Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto will be linking up with the squad after representing Portugal at UEFA EURO 2024.

Additionally, new signings Joergen Strand Larsen, Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima could record their first minutes with Wolves at Chase Stadium!

