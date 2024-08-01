FC Cincinnati Open Leagues Cup with a Bang, Earn Place in the Knockout Rounds with 1-0 Result Over Querétaro FC

August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

With a spot in the knockout stages of Leagues Cup 2024 already up for grabs, FC Cincinnati made quick work of Liga MX side Querétaro FC to win their tournament opening match 1-0. With a goal in the 64 minute, The Orange and Blue held off Los Gallos Blanco (The White Roosters) and earned all three points on the night.

Despite a heavily rotated lineup, flexing the depth of the roster while also rewarding the efforts of some further down on the depth chart, FCC looked the superior side from whistle to whistle. Luciano "Lucho" Acosta was not placed on the match day roster - presumably as a precautionary measure as he had been out with a injured foot - nor was DeAndre Yedlin or Obinna Nwobodo as the Nigerian missed several trainings while he was away to acquire his green card.

With some stars out, others were there for the first time. Chidozie Awaziem, a recent acquisition from Boavista FC, made his debut for the club in the center of the back line, and Yuya Kubo (albeit a regular star) featured in the role of captain of The Orange and Blue for the first time; becoming the 14th captain of FC Cincinnati all-time.

The first break in the game seemed to come before the clock had struck double digits. Gerardo "Dado" Valenzuela appeared to win a challenge in the box, racing forward to win a pass through the box, and was fouled in the process. Initially the ref motioned for a penalty kick in FC Cincinnati's favor. But after VAR review, the foul was called off as a clean tackle and a drop ball was given to the Queretaro keeper.

From there the FCC attack continued to pepper the Querétaro defense, tallying six shots and owning nearly 63 percent possession through the first half. But the match was undeniably chippy as the visiting Querétaro knew anything shy of a victory meant the end of the tournament for them. With the rain pouring down, the battle on the pitch became more and more like trench warfare as the official avoided a booking for either side despite a combined 13 fouls (seven to the visitors) and countless more that went uncalled.

To account for the pressure FCC was applying, Querétaro switched their formation to five in the back to manage the attack. The change was effective as FCC could not break through, but the performance from FCC only slowed, it didn't stop. By halftime FCC had outshot their guests nine to two, and held Querétaro to just 0.1xG.

The second half started much the same as the first finished, with Valenzuela being hauled down from the opening kickoff for a free kick. Minutes later Corey Baird was also fouled in a dangerous spot for an FC Cincinnati attack, the foul earned the match's first yellow card but the tone was set. If FC Cincinnati were going to win, they'd need to be tough mentally and physically to do so.

The goal FCC had been itching for finally arrived after the first set of substitutions, where Head Coach Pat Noonan brought on Sergio Santos and Nwobodo. Nwobodo instantly shook up the midfield while Santos stretched the Querétaro back line and things instantly tilted FCC's way. It was Santos who received the entry pass, took a tough shot and feathered a pass through to Yamil Asad, who got just enough on his shot to beat the keeper and give FCC its lead. The goal was Asad's third across all competitions this season and Santos's fourth assist.

Querétaro, needing a goal to stay alive in the tournament, opened things up as they showed desperation going forward. The opening of the field favored FCC as on at least five occasions FCC came inches from doubling their lead. Yuya Kubo found one just out of his reach and had another saved spectacularly by the keeper, Santos had another cleared off the line, Kevin Kelsy (another late substitute) tapped a shot inches wide on an open net. But it wasn't only FCC who had chances. The forward-minded play by the visitors challenged the FCC defense but Roman Celentano turned away the best opportunity with a beautiful kick save on a shot from point blank range.

After 90 minutes, the sideline ref showed five extra minutes and FC Cincinnati saw out the match with poise despite frustrations blooming from the visitors. With the final whistle coming with little anxiety, Yamil Asad's goal stood as the winner and FCC secured victory.

The win earned FCC three points and secured passage to the knockout stages. FC Cincinnati will now take on New York City FC in the second and final group stage match on Monday, August 5 at TQL Stadium for group stage seeding. Finishing top of the group would mean facing a different set of corresponding opponents in a different group.

