Timbers Host Colorado Rapids in Final West 5 Group Stage Match of 2024 Leagues Cup at Providence Park Tonight

August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

In their final West 5 Group Stage match of Leagues Cup 2024, the Portland Timbers are set to face the Colorado Rapids tonight, Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 :30 p.m. (Pacific) at Providence Park. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

The Timbers are set to host the Colorado Rapids in the second and final match of the West 5 Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2024. Portland opened its tournament account on July 28 when they faced LIGA MX side Club León for the first time in the two sides' history. The Sunday matchup featured a brace from defender Zac McGraw that led to the Timbers' first win of Leagues Cup 2024. The win marked Portland's first win against a LIGA MX team in Leagues Cup play after falling to Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey in 2023. A win or a draw tonight would secure the Timbers a spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

