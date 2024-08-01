Open Practice at TQL Stadium Highlights Season Ticket Member Experience

August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sunday afternoon at TQL Stadium over 2,000 Season Ticket Members (STMs) filed into TQL Stadium for a rare opportunity to watch The Orange and Blue train as FC Cincinnati prepared for their Leagues Cup match with Liga MX side Queretaro FC.

With Season Ticket renewals for 2025 now open, and registration for The Orange and Blue Reserve continuing to add members as the desire for the STM experience grows, the training session was another opportunity for FCC to provide unique experiences to its "lifeblood" of fans.

"The season ticket members are the lifeblood of this organization and many professional sports teams are judged off of that. Your health is judged by how many season ticket members you have," Chief Revenue Officer for FC Cincinnati, Jeff Smith, said after the training session. "Our engagement has to go well beyond the season ticket."

Last year FC Cincinnati supporters renewed their season tickets at a 95 percent clip, a high among MLS clubs, with nearly 22,000 tickets accounted for by Season Ticket Members. The Orange and Blue Reserve, a waiting list that gives fans access to STM privileges and events while waiting for their opportunity to purchase their seats, is also growing, so providing extra value to supporters who fall into both categories is of the utmost importance.

"We anticipate another very strong return (of season ticket renewals), so we have been getting better feedback of what STM's like to see and what's important to them and their families," Smith elaborated. "So access events, stewardship, and general programming will be a priority and 25 and beyond...We will always again look at unique opportunities to bring (FC Cincinnati) closer to the fans and fans closer to FCC...That's a great way to grow the fan base."

"We're very mindful of people that have been here from the beginning, and life changes for them and you've got to find the right fit for you and your family. I've got people that have said, 'you know I was in the Bailey at Nippert and now I have a wife and two kids, things are different for us."

"That's why we will always have a variety of opportunities, from The Orange and Blue Reserve to partial plans and season tickets. But when we think of the beginning we think of The Bailey and we think of the Supporters, and that was the heartbeat and still is the heartbeat."

