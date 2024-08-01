FC Cincinnati Sign Ian Murphy to Contract Extension

August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have signed defender Ian Murphy to a contract extension through the end of the 2026 season, with an option for 2027, the club announced today.

Murphy, 24, has made 93 appearances across all competitions for the Orange and Blue since being drafted with the No. 14 overall selection in MLS SuperDraft 2022. Only Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta has made more appearances for FC Cincinnati since the start of Murphy's rookie season in 2022.

"We're happy to extend Ian and keep him at the club," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "Ian has demonstrated tremendous growth in his three years here, and he's played a key role in our club's success since he was drafted. He's a great teammate and a talented defender, and we're looking forward to his continued development here with FC Cincinnati."

The 6-foot-2 center back from Redlands, California has made 27 appearances - 23 starts - across all competitions for the Orange and Blue this season. He has featured in seven clean sheets for the club in 2024.

"I'm really happy to be here," said Murphy. "I wanted to stay here, and that was a big thing to me. I really like the city, I love the club and it just means a lot, in my opinion, that FCC have faith in me. That they had the faith in me to draft me and then to give me another contract is a big thing for me. I'm grateful for the opportunity and will keep working hard to prove that faith was worth it."

Murphy has two career goal contributions for the Orange and Blue, with his lone goal coming on his only career MLS shot on target - on April 30, 2022 at Toronto FC. His lone assist with FC Cincinnati was a vital one, serving as the match-winning assist on Yerson Mosquera's stoppage-time winner in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Philadelphia Union last November.

In January, Murphy earned a call up to the United States Men's National Team's annual January Training Camp. The Duke University product started in 64 of his 69 career matches for the Blue Devis.

TRANSACTION: On August 1, 2024, FC Cincinnati sign Ian Murphy to a contract extension through 2026, with an option for 2027.

FC Cincinnati begin Leagues Cup Group Stage action against Mexican side Club Querétaro tonight, August 1 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will air over the radio on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and - for the first time - in Spanish on La Mega 97.7 FM.

