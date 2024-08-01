Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Mazatlán F.C. in Leagues Cup 2024 Opener

August 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-0 to Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. Wednesday night at GEODIS Park in its Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage opener. The Boys in Gold will now face the New England Revolution next Tuesday in Foxborough, Mass. to compete for a spot in the LC24 Round of 32.

Sideline debuts: Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and First Assistant John Bello made their Nashville SC coaching debuts Wednesday night at GEODIS Park after serving together on the United States Men's National Team staff from 2021 to 2023.

Down under debut: Australian international Patrick Yazbek, who was signed from Viking FK of Norway's top professional league on July 22, made his Nashville SC debut Wednesday. The midfielder started and played all 90 minutes plus added time.

Knight moves: Nashville SC forward Jordan Knight, who was called up from the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club for Leagues Cup, made his debut as a Boy in Gold when he subbed into the match at the 87th minute.

Next up: Nashville SC will conclude Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play next Tuesday, Aug. 6 when it travels to Foxborough, Mass. to face MLS side New England Revolution at 6:30 p.m. CT. To advance to the Leagues Cup Knockout Stage Round of 32, the Boys in Gold will need to defeat the New England Revolution in regulation by at least two goals.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

saw the debut of Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and Assistant Coach John Bello

saw 11 players, including substitutes, fielded from the Leagues Cup 2023 Final squad

saw a new signing debut in Leagues Cup play for the second year in a row (Sam Surridge, Aug. 8, 2023; Patrick Yazbek, July 31, 2024)

had three players from Huntsville City FC, its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, on the gameday roster including Homegrown player Isaiah Jones

is 3W-2L-4D all-time in Leagues Cup competitions

is 3W-2L-3D all-time at GEODIS Park in Leagues Cup competitions

is 1W-2L-1D against Liga MX teams in Leagues Cup play

is 3W-3L-0D on weekdays in 2024

is 6W-12L-5D across all competitions in the month of July

Forster Ajago made his Leagues Cup debut, subbing in at the 75th minute

Josh Bauer led the team with 92.2% passing accuracy

Jordan Knight made his Nashville SC debut, becoming the first Huntsville City FC player to enter a Leagues Cup match when he subbed in at the 87th minute

Amar Sejdić made his Nashville SC Leagues Cup debut, subbing in at the 75th minute

Patrick Yazbek made his Nashville SC debut, starting the match and logging 90 minutes plus added time

Joe Willis recorded four saves

Box score:

Nashville SC (LC '24: 0W-1L-0D) vs. Mazatlán F.C. (LC '24: 1W-1L-0D)

July 31, 2024 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 0

MZT: 2

Scoring summary:

MZT: Ramiro Árciga (A: Jordan Sierra) 47'

MZT: Ramiro Árciga (A: Gustavo Del Prete) 54'

Discipline:

NSH: Teal Bunbury (Caution) 60'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 60'

MZT: Brian Rubio (Caution) 63'

MZT: Jesús Escoboza (Caution) 64'

MZT: Facundo Almada (Caution) 67'

MZT: Gustavo Del Prete (Caution) 90'

MZT: Luis Amarilla (Caution) 90'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Josh Bauer; Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Forster Ajago 75'), Alex Muyl (Jordan Knight 87'), Patrick Yazbek, Aníbal Godoy (Amar Sejdić 58'); Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 58')

Substitutes: Ben Martino, Elliot Panicco, Taylor Washington, Tah Brian Anunga, Brent Kallman, Isaiah Jones, Sean Davis, Fernando Ciceron

MZT starters: Hugo González (Ricardo Gutiérrez 29'); Luis Sánchez, Facundo Almada, Roberto Meráz, Bryan Colula, Jesús Escoboza (Jair Díaz 71'); Ramiro Árciga (David Colman 76'), Jordan Sierra (Alan Torres 76'), Gustavo Del Prete, Brian Rubio (Luis Amarilla 71'), Edgar Bárcenas

Substitutes: Brian Betancourt, Salvador Rodríguez, José Esquivel, Lucas Merolla, William Vargas, Ventura Alvarado, Omar Moreno

Match officials:

Referee: Lizzet Amairany Garcia

AR1: Michel Espinoza

AR2: Leonardo Castillo

4TH: Fernando Guerrero

VAR: Ekaterina Koroleva

Weather: 90 degrees, clear

