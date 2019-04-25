San Diego Gulls Advance to Pacific Division Finals

SAN DIEGO - The Gulls defeated the San Jose Barracuda 5-2 in Game 4 to clinch the First Round series, 3-1, to advance to the Pacific Division Finals. The Gulls will face either the Bakersfield Condors or Colorado Eagles in a best-of-seven series beginning next week.

San Diego advances to the Pacific Division Finals for the third time in four seasons, and is the only team in the division to advance beyond the First Round on multiple occasions. With their third series win all-time, the Gulls also matched Texas (three in 2018) as the only Pacific Division clubs to win three series' since the division's inception in 2015.

The Gulls join Toronto (4) as the only AHL clubs to advance to the Division Finals on three or more occasions (Grand Rapids, Hershey and Syracuse have done so twice each and are currently still in the midst of their respective First Round series').

The Gulls Pacific Division Finals schedule will be released by the AHL at a future date with San Diego hosting a minimum of two games. More information will be released at a later date, including opponent, dates and times, and ticket on-sale dates and times.

Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs for up to date information on the Gulls Flight to the Cup.

