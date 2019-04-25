Cleveland Monsters Advance to North Division Finals

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters have advanced in the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs for the second time in franchise history and will face the league's defending champions, the Toronto Marlies, in the North Division Finals. The first home game for Cleveland in Round 2 will be Game 3 of the series on Sunday, May 5th at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. While Cleveland and all Ohio hockey fans #LightTheLand with the Monsters as they make their way through the playoffs, there are many ways fans can connect with and support the team (see below for details).

The Monsters' North Division Finals (second-round) schedule with the Toronto Marlies is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 1st - Cleveland at Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum - 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 3rd - Cleveland at Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum - 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 5th - Cleveland vs. Toronto - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 3:00 p.m.

-First 7,500 Fans to receive a Monsters Playoff Rally Towel courtesy of Ohio Screw Products

Game 4: Tuesday, May 7th - Cleveland vs. Toronto - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 7:00 p.m.

-First 7,500 Fans to receive a Monsters Playoff Rally Towel

Game 5: Saturday, May 11th - Cleveland at Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum - 4:00 p.m.*

Game 6: Monday, May 13th - Cleveland vs. Toronto - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 7:00 p.m.*

-First 7,500 Fans to receive a Monsters Playoff Rally Towel

Game 7: Wednesday, May 15th - Cleveland at Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum - 7:00 p.m. *

*If necessary

NORTH DIVISION FINALS PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION!

The best way to secure tickets for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs is by purchasing the Monsters Playoff Plus Plan, which includes membership into the Monsters Hockey Club for the 2019-20 season. By becoming a 2019-20 MHC Member, fans will receive one second-round home game for free. New members will also immediately begin enjoying all the added-value benefits of being a MHC Member. Join the Monsters Hockey Club today by signing up for the Monsters Playoff Plus offer and enjoy free second-round playoff seats!

There are THREE other great ways for fans to get tickets to see Cleveland Playoff Hockey at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse:

With the Monsters Playoff Pack, fans have the opportunity to secure great seats, at a discounted price, for all potential Monsters home playoff games in Cleveland. By signing up and placing a 10% initial payment, fans are eligible to "Pay As We Play" which charges the credit card on file before each round is played. Sign up now to lock in your seats for all the exciting Calder Cup Playoff action by visiting www.Clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs.

The Monsters Light the Land Special allows fans to purchase one second-round home playoff game and receive a November or December game for the 2019-20 Monsters season for FREE, with specials starting at just $20 for both games! This offer is available for a limited time only and fans can secure their tickets by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/special.

Single Game Tickets for the second round will be on sale Friday, April 26th at 12 noon, with seats starting at just $11.

The first 7,500 fans at all second-round playoff home games will receive a Monsters Playoff Rally Towel. For tickets to all potential Monsters playoff games and for more information, fans can visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs.

FANS ENCOURAGED TO JOIN US AND #LIGHTTHELAND FOR PLAYOFFS!

Fans Preparing to #LightTheLand:

Fans are encouraged to check out the Monsters Playoff Rally Caravan as it makes its way through Northeast Ohio. At each rally, fans can expect to see Sully and the Monster Hockey Girls. Fans can also pick up a free Fan Activation Kit, which includes playoff yard signs, car decals and posters. Fans will be encouraged to test out the Monsters' new synthetic ice and try their luck at winning free playoff tickets by taking a shot!

Monsters Playoff Rally Caravan Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 2nd - Crocker Park 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Crocker Park - 177 Market Street, Westlake, OH

Monday, May 6th - Legacy 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

25001 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH

Tuesday, May 7th - Public Square- 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Public Square- Downtown Cleveland

Monsters Playoff Watch Parties:

The Playoff Caravan will hit the town as the team hits the road with an official Bar Watch Party Tour. Fans are encouraged to meet the Monsters entertainment teams and cheer on the Monsters to victory on the road.

Watch Party locations will be announced in the coming days. Visit ClevelandMonsters.com/Playoffs for most up to date information.

