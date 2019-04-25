Barracuda Eliminated from Playoffs After 5-2 Loss to San Diego

April 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - On the brink of elimination, the San Jose Barracuda (1-3) looked to extend their best-of-five series to a fifth game on Wednesday at the SAP Center but despite an early start the San Diego Gulls (3-1) (Anaheim Ducks) found a way to storm back and take the series 3-1 and the game 5-2.

The Barracuda came out of the gates firing when Alex True (1) carried a puck across the slot and ripped a wrist shot from above the left face-off circle that beat San Diego netminder Jeff Glass' five-hole only 50 seconds into the game. The Gulls would even the score at 15:46 when Sam Carrick (2) received a pass from Corey Tropp and slapped in a one-timer from the low slot. The first was a tale of two halves as San Jose outshot the Gulls 10-to-one at one point before San Diego put nine of the period's final 10 shots on net to close out the frame.

Early in the second, the Gulls capitalized on a four minute power-play when Andy Welinski (1) bombed a slapshot from the left point that beat a screened Josef Korenar at 3:43. At 6:43, San Diego would strike again when they took advantage of a turnover deep in San Jose's zone that ended up on the tape of Sam Steel (3) who wired a snapshot from in-between the face-off dots over the blocker of Korenar to take a 3-1 lead. San Jose would cut the deficit in half at 13:39 on the power-play when Nick DeSimone (1) blasted a shot from the left blue line that beat Glass over the glove hand to make it 3-2.

The Gulls scored first in the third period on another defensive zone turnover by San Jose, Matt Berry sent a wrister from just inside of the right face-off circle that grazed off the blade of Adam Cracknell (2) and in at 5:12. The Gulls locked down defensively from that point forward and tacked on an empty net goal from Chase De Leo (4) to hold on and win 5-2.

Glass (3-1) earned the victory for San Diego by stopping 30 of 32 shots, while Korenar (1-3) took the loss for San Jose surrendering four goals on 29 shots.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.