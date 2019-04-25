Blackhawks Name King Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have named Derek King head coach of the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, Anders Sörensen received a multi-year contract extension to remain an assistant coach for Rockford.

King, 52, replaced current Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton as interim head coach of the IceHogs on Nov. 6, 2018. He led the team to a 29-28-3-4 record. King was originally named assistant coach of the IceHogs on July 7, 2016 and just completed his third season with the organization. Prior to joining the Blackhawks organization, he worked as assistant and associate coach with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL from 2009-15. With the Marlies, he helped the team win one Western Conference Championship (2012) and three North Division Championships (2012, 2013, 2014).

The Hamilton, Ontario, native had a 14-year National Hockey League career that began with the New York Islanders during the 1986-87 season. After 11 seasons with the Islanders, King also played with the Hartford Whalers and Toronto Maple Leafs. His last stop in the NHL came during the 1999-2000 season, playing for the St. Louis Blues.

King totaled 261 goals and 351 assists in 830 career NHL games. In 47 career Stanley Cup Playoffs games, he recorded 21 points (4G, 17A). He was originally selected as the 13th overall pick in the 1985 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders.

Sörensen, 43, joined the IceHogs as an assistant coach on Jan. 4, 2019, replacing current Blackhawks Assistant Coach Sheldon Brookbank. Sörensen was in his fifth season as development coach for the Chicago Blackhawks organization before joining Rockford's staff. Prior to working with the Blackhawks, the Södertälje, Sweden, native spent the 2014-15 season as head coach of the Chicago Mission U16 club and the 2010-11 season as head coach of the Chicago Mission U18 team. Sorensen was previously an assistant coach with the Swedish Hockey League's Södertälje from 2011-13 before serving as interim head coach in October 2013.

