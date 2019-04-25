'Canes Recall Bishop from Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Clark Bishop from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Bishop, 23, skated in 20 NHL games with Carolina during the regular season, posting three points (1g, 2a). He is looking to make his NHL postseason debut. The 6'1", 199-pound forward recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 38 AHL games with Charlotte in 2018-19 and has also played three playoff games with the Checkers this postseason. Bishop has registered 40 points (12g, 28a) in 148 career AHL regular season games with the Checkers. The St. John's, N.L., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 127th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes begin their Second Round series against the New York Islanders on Friday at Barclays Center at 7:00 p.m.

