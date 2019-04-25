T-Birds' Goals for Groceries Initiative Provides 14,100 Meals to Food Bank of Western Mass

April 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with Alekman DiTusa, LLC and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, announced today that 14,100 meals have been provided to the Food Bank as a result of the Thunderbirds' 141 goals scored inside the MassMutual Center in the 2018-19 season.

"The team at Alekman DiTusa is thrilled to have partnered with the Springfield Thunderbirds to raise awareness of food insecurity in our area," said Ryan Alekman. "We congratulate the Thunderbirds on a successful season and are happy to announce that the program resulted in the donation of over 14,000 meals to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts."

In 2018, The Food Bank distributed 11.6 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 9.6 million meals. More than 225,000 people in Western Massachusetts rely on The Food Bank and their network of local feeding programs such as meal sites, food pantries, and shelters.

"The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is very grateful to Alekman DiTusa and the Springfield Thunderbirds," said Heather Clark, Corporate Relations Manager of the Food Bank. "Without their continued support, we would not be able to fulfill our mission to feed neighbors in need and lead the community to end hunger."

Thunderbirds forward Anthony Greco led the charge for a Thunderbirds team that scored 250 goals in total for the 2018-19 season, the second-most in the Atlantic Division. Springfield's 141 home ice goals were the second most of any AHL team in its home venue.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.