Crunch Fall to Monsters, 3-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch season came to an end after a 3-0 loss to Monsters Hockey in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After going down by two games, the Crunch extended the series to four, but the Monsters came out victorious in the best-of-five series.

Goaltender Eddie Pasquale stopped 22-of-25 shots in net for the Crunch, while Brad Thiessen recorded the shutout with all 38 saves. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities, but went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Monsters were first on the board 6:32 into the game. Pasquale made the save on Mark Letestu's right-wing shot, but Liam Foudy found the rebound during a scramble in front of the crease. Sonny Milano picked up the secondary helper.

Cleveland went up by two 4:31 into the second period. Alex Broadhurst stole the puck and went top shelf on a breakaway. The Monsters then made it 3-0 with 1:58 to go in the second when Milano fed Foudy for a backhander over Pasquale. Justin Wade tallied a point on the goal.

Crunchables: The Crunch have faced a two-game deficit in a best-of-five series four times in franchise history. Twice the team has forced and fell in Game 4 (2019 and 2000).

