Eagles Announce Series of Transactions
April 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, C0. - The Colorado Eagles have recalled forwards Ty Lewis, Travis Barron, Josh Dickinson and defensemen Kevin Davis and Josh Anderson from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies. In addition, defensemen Peter Tischke and Sasha Larocque have been released from their amateur tryout agreements, as the pair still remain under AHL contract with the Eagles for the 2019-20 season.
The Eagles return to action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors in Game Four of their best-of-five opening round playoff series on Saturday, April 27th at 8:00pm MT.
