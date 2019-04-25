Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Undergoes Successful Hip Surgery

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has undergone successful hip surgery.

"Ukko-Pekka underwent hip surgery in New York and is expected to make a full recovery within the next six months. We were very pleased with his professional debut in Belleville and look forward to a strong off-season of training as he begins the rehabilitation process," said Sexton.

A 20-year-old native of Espoo, Finland, Luukkonen made his professional debut in Rochester's regular-season finale at Belleville on April 14, making 32 saves to earn his first pro win.

He completed his first season with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League in 2018-19, posting a 38-11-2-2 record in 53 appearances, leading the league in in both wins (38) and shutouts (6). He also finished second and third among all OHL netminders with a .920 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average, respectively, while his 38 wins set a franchise record for the Wolves, who advanced to the postseason for the second time in three years following a second-place finish in the OHL's Central Division.

The 6-foot-5, 212-pound netminder also compiled a 4-3 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in eight playoff games for Sudbury.

He was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second-round (54th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

