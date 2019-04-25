Marlies to Face Cleveland Monsters in Second Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Cleveland Monsters in the second round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. Game One of the North Division Finals will take place on Wednesday, May 1 at Coca-Cola Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. ET. Toronto defeated the Rochester Americans 3-1 on Wednesday to sweep the best-of-five series at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The North Division Finals will follow the standard seven game series format with Toronto starting at home for the first two games of the series. The full series breakdown can be found below.
North Division Finals
DATE GAME TIME
Wed., May 1 Game 1 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. EST
Fri., May 3 Game 2 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. EST
Sun., May 5 Game 3 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters 3:00 p.m. EST
Tues., May 7 Game 4 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters 7:00 p.m. EST
Sat., May 11 *Game 5 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies 4:00 p.m. EST
Mon., May 13 *Game 6 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters 7:00 p.m. EST
Wed., May 15 *Game 7 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. EST
*If necessary
All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be broadcast on Leafs Nation Network and AHL TV. Canadian residents can also stream games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2019-20 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2019 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit Marlies.ca/playoffs2019.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Garret Sparks).
