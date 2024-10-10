San Diego FC Unveils Pitch Suites and Midfield Pitch Boxes at Snapdragon Stadium

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced an exclusive new premium hospitality seating option at Snapdragon Stadium, with the unveiling of the Pitch Suites and Midfield Pitch Boxes on the East sideline. Positioned right on the field, the Pitch Suites and Midfield Pitch Boxes will give fans an unmatched view front-row and offer an exclusive, unforgettable matchday experience.

The new premium field-side options include four 20-seat Pitch Suites and six eight-seat Midfield Pitch Boxes that include a Pitch Side Lounge. The Midfield Pitch Boxes are located at the center line of the field, making these seats the best view in the house. The Pitch Suites and Boxes will also feature exclusive premium benefits, premium parking, a VIP entrance and all-inclusive food options. The Midfield Pitch Boxes will be sold on a season basis and the Pitch Suites will be sold on a per-match basis. Fans interested in learning more about the newly unveiled Pitch Suites and Midfield Pitch Boxes at Snapdragon Stadium should email premium@sandiegofc.com or call 619-363-7332.

"There is nothing like watching the game on the field with your feet on the grass," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "We are dedicated to delivering world-class experiences, and this is just another way we're making Snapdragon Stadium the ultimate destination for soccer fans."

Earlier this year, SDFC announced the launch of the Pitch Boxes located on the west side of Snapdragon Stadium, adjacent to the SDFC and visiting team benches. The West Pitch Boxes are sold out.

The premium Pitch Suites, Boxes and Lounges were developed in partnership with Penwal, a leader in design development and custom fabrication, and are being sold by Legends, a global premium experiences company.

The seating structures for these premium pitch-side seating options can easily be placed on field ahead of game day and seamlessly stored on-site at Snapdragon Stadium in a revolutionary wall-mounting system. The seating structures are designed to mimic the Snapdragon Stadium aesthetic and blend into its surroundings.

Fans interested in learning more about the newly unveiled Pitch Suites and Midfield Pitch Boxes at Snapdragon Stadium should email premium@sandiegofc.com or call at (619) 363-7332.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.