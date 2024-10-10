Six Charlotte FC Players Called up to National Teams

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Six Charlotte FC teammates will represent their respective national teams this window: Tim Ream (USMNT), Nimfasha Berchimas (USYNT U-19), Karol Swiderski (Poland), Jere Uronen (Finland), Liel Abada (Israel), and Idan Toklomati (Israel U-21).

The USMNT will play Panama and Mexico in Austin at Q2 Stadium on October 12 and October 15, respectively.

USMNT SCHEDULE

Oct. 12

USA vs. Panama - 9 p.m. ET

Q2 Stadium; Austin, Texas, USA

Oct. 15

Mexico vs. USA - 10:30 p.m. ET

Estadio Akron; Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

USMYNT SCHEDULE

Oct. 11

USA vs. Sweden - 4 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

Oliva Nova Sports Center; Oliva, Valencia, Spain

Oct. 15

USA vs. Japan - 12 p.m. local / 6 a.m. ET

Oliva Nova Sports Center; Oliva, Valencia, Spain

POLAND NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE

Oct. 12

Poland vs. Portugal - 2:45 p.m. ET

National Stadium Warsaw; Warsaw, Poland

Oct. 15

Poland vs. Croatia - 2:45 p.m. ET

National Stadium Warsaw; Warsaw, Poland

FINLAND NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE

Oct. 10

Finland vs. Ireland - 2:45 p.m. ET

Helsinki Olympic Stadium; Helsinki, Finland

Oct. 13

Finland vs. England - 12 p.m. ET

Helsinki Olympic Stadium; Helsinki, Finland

ISRAELI NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE

Oct. 10

Israel vs. France - 2:45 p.m. ET

Bozsik Aréna; Kispest, Budapest, Hungary

Oct. 13

Italy vs. Israel - 2:45 p.m. ET

Bozsik Aréna; Kispest, Budapest, Hungary

