Six Charlotte FC Players Called up to National Teams
October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Six Charlotte FC teammates will represent their respective national teams this window: Tim Ream (USMNT), Nimfasha Berchimas (USYNT U-19), Karol Swiderski (Poland), Jere Uronen (Finland), Liel Abada (Israel), and Idan Toklomati (Israel U-21).
The USMNT will play Panama and Mexico in Austin at Q2 Stadium on October 12 and October 15, respectively.
USMNT SCHEDULE
Oct. 12
USA vs. Panama - 9 p.m. ET
Q2 Stadium; Austin, Texas, USA
Oct. 15
Mexico vs. USA - 10:30 p.m. ET
Estadio Akron; Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
USMYNT SCHEDULE
Oct. 11
USA vs. Sweden - 4 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET
Oliva Nova Sports Center; Oliva, Valencia, Spain
Oct. 15
USA vs. Japan - 12 p.m. local / 6 a.m. ET
Oliva Nova Sports Center; Oliva, Valencia, Spain
POLAND NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE
Oct. 12
Poland vs. Portugal - 2:45 p.m. ET
National Stadium Warsaw; Warsaw, Poland
Oct. 15
Poland vs. Croatia - 2:45 p.m. ET
National Stadium Warsaw; Warsaw, Poland
FINLAND NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE
Oct. 10
Finland vs. Ireland - 2:45 p.m. ET
Helsinki Olympic Stadium; Helsinki, Finland
Oct. 13
Finland vs. England - 12 p.m. ET
Helsinki Olympic Stadium; Helsinki, Finland
ISRAELI NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE
Oct. 10
Israel vs. France - 2:45 p.m. ET
Bozsik Aréna; Kispest, Budapest, Hungary
Oct. 13
Italy vs. Israel - 2:45 p.m. ET
Bozsik Aréna; Kispest, Budapest, Hungary
FOR THE PLAYOFFS. For The Crown.
The boys have secured their spot in the postseason! The party is just getting started. VAMOS CHARLOTTE!
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 10, 2024
- Six Charlotte FC Players Called up to National Teams - Charlotte FC
- Eight Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC Unveils Pitch Suites and Midfield Pitch Boxes at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 10, 2024 - New England Revolution
- For Teenage Hadebe, Building Fitness Is a Key to Success, Especially in MLS - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal and Fondation Jeunes en Tête Join Forces in Support of Teen Mental Health - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Six Charlotte FC Players Called up to National Teams
- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor Come Together for "Concert for Carolina" Presented by Explore Asheville at Bank of America Stadium
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Claims Spot in Round 1 of 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
- Feed the Attack: Ingredients of the Match
- Charlotte FC Forward Karol Swiderski Named to MLS Team of the Matchday