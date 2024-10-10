New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 10, 2024

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Four New England Revolution Academy teams continued MLS NEXT action last Saturday, as the Under-18, Under-16, and Under-15 teams visited Toronto FC, while the Under-13s hosted Connecticut United FC.

The U-18s fell in a 3-1 loss to Toronto FC last Saturday, with Edwin Flores (2007 - Wilmington, Del.) scoring New England's lone goal, his first tally of the season. Additionally, Toronto edged out the U-16s last weekend, 2-1. Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) found the scoresheet for New England, recording his eighth goal of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign.

The U-15s earned a 2-1 win over Toronto on Saturday, with Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) posting a goal-and-assist performance. Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Branford, Conn.) also contributed to the scoring, netting his first goal of the year. The U-13s, competing up an age group, fell 7-0 to Connecticut United FC's U-14s team last weekend.

All five Revolution Academy teams will be off this upcoming weekend, before the U-16s, U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s travel to Valeo FC on Saturday, October 19. On the following Sunday, all five academy teams will visit Seacoast United. Click here or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more details.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Toronto FC U-18s

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - BMO Training Ground

New England Revolution 1, Toronto FC 3

Scoring Summary:

TFC - 30'

NE - Edwin Flores 48'

TFC - 81'

TFC - 83'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga (Julian Chapman 46'); Sheridan McNish, Thomas Tsouro, Aidan Reilly, Eli Ackerman (Alvin Depina 75'); Bryan Norena (Giuseppe Ciampa 65'), Javaun Mussenden (Gershom Matimano 75'), Edwin Flores (Josh Poulson 65'); Robert Nichols III, Grant Emerhi (Cristiano Carlos 65'), Raphael Alves (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 75').

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Toronto FC U-16s

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - BMO Training Ground

New England Revolution 1, Toronto FC 2

Scoring Summary:

TFC - 3'

NE - Judah Siqueira 15'

TFC - 73'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth (Reinner Fidelis 46'); Alex Glassman, Josh Macedo, Kauan De Campos (Lucas Pereira 80'), Aarin Prajapati (Brian Brooks 73'); Levi Katsell (Isaiah Claverie 80'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Chris Scott (Edon Zharku 80'); Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Jonathan Cante (Kaleb De Oliveira 73'), Judah Siqueira.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Toronto FC U-15s

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - BMO Training Ground

New England Revolution 2, Toronto FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Brandon Velez (Alejandro Garza) 24'

NE - Shifaq Fazl (Brandon Velez) 53'

TFC - 61'

Revolution U-15s: JV de Almeida; Braeden Anderson, Makai Harr (Alex Lewis 68'), Tobin Farmer, Dalu Nwazojie; Bayron Vega (Lucas Pereira 68'), Logan Azar (Frankie Caruso 55'), Davi Pereira (Jesse Ebere 55'); Alejandro Garza (Shifaq Fazl 50'), Roman Woolfork (Jude Chisholm 50'), Brandon Velez.

Substitutes Not Used: Mason Yang.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Connecticut United FC U-14s

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 0, Connecticut United FC 7

Revolution U-13s: Xavier Farrone; Darragh Nugent, Enrique Rosado, Vikrim Chitnis, Ayden Gomes; Brennan McWeeny, Asher Cotter, Beans Kahoalii; Nolan Nairn, Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter.

Substitutes Used: Sami Chao, Juju Gomez, James Warren, Luca Cicione, Gavin Rybak, Ivan Pokinboroda, Marlito Quijada.

