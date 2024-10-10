CF Montréal and Fondation Jeunes en Tête Join Forces in Support of Teen Mental Health

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - As part of World Mental Health Day, Fondation Jeunes en Tête (FJET) and CF Montréal are proud to announce a new collaboration to deepen their impact on youth. The intent of this collaboration is to mobilize and sensitize more teenagers and their families to the importance of mental health.

Actively involved in the community, CF Montréal has been collaborating for over 20 years with various causes to help the development and well-being of young people. To help teenagers flourish, the Foundation teams up with several private, public and community partners, organizations and groups.

"Mental health is an essential pillar in the development of youth, and we firmly believe that sport offers a unique setting to truly transform their lives," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "We are proud to support Fondation Jeunes en Tête's mission which aligns with our vision: shaping well rounded individuals, not just athletes."

"Fondation Jeunes en Tête is proud to partner with CF Montréal, a flagship organization in Quebec's landscape. Our mission to raise teenagers' awareness of mental health issues has resonated with the organization, directly aligning with their values. The Club and its players are role models for young people. Their voices, combined with ours, will expand our mission and increase our impact on the adults of tomorrow," said Marie-Luce Ouellet, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, Fondation Jeunes en Tête.

In addition to welcoming young ambassadors and friends of the FJET for a VIP evening on September 21st, nearly 100 players from the CF Montréal Pre-Academy and Academy will have the chance to attend awareness workshops offered by Jeunes en Tête to lay the bedrock for a strong mental health.

The two workshops offered by the Foundation will help define various concepts and explore concrete techniques to help them take good care of themselves to face the challenges of everyday life. The aim is to create a safe space for dialogue, so that young people can be aware of and prevent psychological suffering and seek the help they need. Tools and resources for learning about mental health are also available on the CF Montréal website. An article on mental health and sport will also be produced early next year.

