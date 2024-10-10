For Teenage Hadebe, Building Fitness Is a Key to Success, Especially in MLS

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's newest defender, Teenage Hadebe, came into the club after not playing since May and needing to get his feet underneath him before he could contribute. Most specifically, he needed to get his fitness back to keep up with the pace of play. Still, he also needed time to understand the team culture he was walking into.

Hadebe, 29, had his most recent stint in a one-year deal with Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig, where he played just under 1000 minutes but has plenty of MLS experience. In 2021, he joined Houston Dynamo as a Designated Player and played there for three seasons before returning to Europe. While with Houston, the Zimbabwe native played over 4000 minutes as a center-back and helped win the 2023 US Open Cup.

In that diversity of experience, Hadebe says he has learned the importance of being your best physically, particularly in this league.

"It's coming. The training is so good for me," Hadebe explained after a recent match. "I came here, this season is almost done, so it's difficult to match up with the guys. The intensity and the level of fitness you see in MLS, it is challenging."

"You know the level of MLS, if you are not fit, you won't even play," Hadebe continued. "It is different from Europe. In Europe it is just tactical but here each and every game, no matter the team they are, even if they are at the bottom of the table, they will come after you. Each and every game is so difficult."

Hadebe has now started twice for FC Cincinnati and has been brought on as a substitute once. The left-footed center-back signed a contract through 2025 with an option for 2026 just prior to the 2024 MLS roster freeze date. In addition to his service with FCC, Hadebe is a regular call-in to the Zimbabwe national team and has made 30 appearances for "The Warriors." During this current FIFA International Window, he has been called in again for two matches, both of which are African Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Now, having been with FC Cincinnati for a few weeks, Hadebe feels he is inching towards comfort on the field and also coming to understand the expectations of the club in a larger sense.

"I just have to continue working hard, working on the fitness and I'll have more time to work with the guys, so that I'll start adjusting the style of play, because everything is new here," Hadebe said. "I have to adapt with the culture and everything. So it's something new to me, but I think I'm adjusting very well."

Dado Shines in MLS NEXT Pro

FC Cincinnati 2 put a ribbon on a spectacular regular season last weekend, taking down Orlando City B in a marquee matchup at TQL Stadium to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The 3-1 result was fueled by a dazzling hat trick by FC Cincinnati first-teamer Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela, scoring in the 2nd, 11th and 63rd minute to lift the second team to the victory.

'Dado' has only played three times for FC Cincinnati 2 this season. He graduated from more regular second-team minutes last season, when he logged over 1200 in MLS NEXT Pro, to this year, when he's appeared in 30 MLS matches, including 11 starts while scoring a goal and adding three assists.

Valenzuela, 20, has scored seven times in MLS NEXT Pro action, including two Hat Tricks and has proven himself to be a force at that level.

"I've said prior when you have the guys from the first team join the group, you should see the difference why you're a first team player compared to second team. And you can see today," FC Cincinnati 2 Head Coach Tyrone Marshall said of Valenzuela. "It's all evident, Dado joined us to play two games prior and I think he scored three goals again in Philly as well. So he came in and he executed the same thing tonight."

FC Cincinnati 2 has been a stomping ground for FCC all season, with several first-teamers utilizing the squad to round out their game and earn important minutes. First-team mainstays like Nick Hagglund, Yamil Asad, and Malik Pinto have all made appearances, but young players like Paul Walters, London Aghedo and future homegrown player and academy prospect Stefan Chirila have all made their case for more playing time with strong play.

"You know, it's a great opportunity to come in and make Coach Pat (Noonan) ask a question," Marshall continued after the win over Orlando City B. "Say 'hey, look at me.' That's what you need to do... If someone is watching the game tonight like, 'oh, man, that guy looked like the first team player,' that's what we should have. That's what we've asked of all the guys, separate yourself from the group and show your quality."

FC Cincinnati players announced as nominees for 2024 Year-End Award

Several FC Cincinnati players have been recognized as nominees for seven end-of-season awards, which highlight the accomplishments of top players through the league on and off the field. Last season, three FC Cincinnati members won awards, with Luciano Acosta (MVP), Matt Miazga (Defender of the Year) and Pat Noonan (Coach of the Year) each being recognized as top-class in their categories.

This season, nine individuals have been recognized from The Orange and Blue.

Acosta has once again been nominated for MLS MVP but is joined by teammate Luca Orellano as the Argentine duo continues to take the league by storm. Both were named MLS All-Stars earlier this season.

Along with his MVP nomination, Orellano has also been nominated for MLS Newcomer of the Year alongside teammate Pavel Bucha. Newcomer of the year is recognized as the best player in his first year in MLS.

Miles Robinson and DeAndre Yedlin were both nominated for MLS Defender of the Year. Kevin Kelsy and Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela were both also nominated for Young Player of the Year. Kelsy was recently named number 15 on the MLS 22 under 22 list and the Best XI striker for that list.

Roman Celentano was nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year and the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award. Celentano was also recently named the Proctor and Gamble FC Cincinnati Humanitarian of the Year.

Finally, Pat Noonan was again named a nominee for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award. Noonan won the award last season and is seeking to become the fifth coach to win it for the second time.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.