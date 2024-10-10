D.C. United Announces Season Tickets On-Sale for the 2025 Major League Soccer Season

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announced that season tickets for the club's home matches at Audi Field for the 2025 Major League Soccer season are now available for purchase at www.dcunited.com/tickets. The 2025 MLS Regular Season schedule and single-game ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

"Our Season Ticket Members have been instrumental in creating a truly unmatched atmosphere at Audi Field, and their support has only grown stronger as we make an impressive push for the playoffs," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations at D.C. United. "Whether it's the joy of families sharing unforgettable moments or the electric energy of diehard fans feeding off the passion of the supporters' groups, our dynamic range of season ticket options ensures there's something for everyone. Season Ticket Members are more than just fans-they're an integral part of our club's story, united as one by our shared love for soccer and the spirit of the Black-and-Red. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning members in 2025!"

Flexible Membership Options for Every Fan

Season Memberships start as low as $29 per match for general seating and $175 per match for all-inclusive premium seats in the Events DC Club or Field Level seating. With a range of packages available, fans can customize their game-day experience to match the benefits they enjoy the most Whether you decide to purchase a season ticket membership amidst the drums and feverish support in the Chico Stand or if you want to experience the action with premium seats and access to unlimited food and beverage in the Events DC Club, there is a package for ALL D.C. United fans.

"After an incredible 2024 season, we're excited to kick off our 2025 Season Membership campaign and build on last year's success," said James Armold, SVP of Ticket Sales & Service at D.C. United. "Our Season Ticket Members are the heart of this club, and their support drives us forward year after year."

"As we continue to grow the Black-and-Red family, we're eager to share the exclusive benefits that come with being a Season Ticket Member. With a variety of options available at Audi Field, now is the perfect time to join us!"

A Season Ticket Membership comes with numerous exclusive benefits to enhance the fan experience, including increased access to the team and players, significant savings of  up to 30 percent, and flexibility on ticket usage throughout the season so you can shape your membership based on your schedule. With all members receiving a free MLS Season Pass to watch the team on the road and a 20 percent discount on all Audi Field concessions and merchandise, savings quickly stack up and enable fans to support their team within their budget.

Elevate Your Experience with Premium Seating

Audi Field's premium seating options deliver an unmatched blend of luxury and proximity to the action at every moment. From luxury suites and VIP club lounges to a curated menu crafted by our culinary partner, Levy, fans can indulge in top-tier hospitality that perfectly complements the thrill and energy on the pitch.

The full list of Audi Field's premium seating options is below:

Events DC Club: Located right above the action on Audi Field's East sideline, Fans can experience the game from the best seats on the East sideline with all-inclusive food and beverages in Audi Field's signature lounge.

Field-Level Suites: These seats give fans unparalleled access to see the energy of the on-field action closer than ever before. The proximity to the field allows fans to celebrate every goal alongside the players from your private suite, right at pitch level.

Loge Boxes: In the Loge Boxes, you and your guests will get to enjoy the game in the privacy of your personal box with the highest level of culinary options that Audi Field has to offer. Located directly on the field and in front of the FanDuel Sportsbook, the loge boxes are some of the most exclusive and intimate seats at Audi Field.

Cabana Suites: Relax in comfort right at the goal line with premium food and beverage options while immersing yourself in the excitement of every match.

Field Tables: Imagine being at the heart of the action with a private table along the sideline, where you and your guests will feel like the 12th player on the pitch for D.C. United. Enjoy a mouthwatering array of your favorite stadium food and beverage options, all while soaking in the electrifying atmosphere. experience.

For information regarding season ticket memberships, group tickets, or suite availability, please reach out to ticketing@dcunited.com to contact a D.C. United sales representative or visit www.dcunited.com/tickets.

