San Diego FC Chrome Ball Tour Is Coming to El Cajon
October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC's Chrome Ball is making its way to the city of El Cajon on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Every stop of the Chrome Ball Tour is completely free to all attendees and promises to deliver an immersive and unforgettable celebration of the beautiful game, foster community spirit and showcase the dynamic essence of San Diego.
The artwork was created by local El Cajon Artist, Dane Danner. Limited edition t-shirts of this art will be available to purchase exclusively first at the tour stop on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at the SDFC Merch Truck.
El Cajon Event Details
Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
Location: Renette Park
Time: 9am - 2pm
Merch Truck
6v6 Soccer Tournaments with cash and merch prizes
Mens
Womens
Youth 14-15
Youth 16-17
