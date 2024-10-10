San Diego FC Chrome Ball Tour Is Coming to El Cajon

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC's Chrome Ball is making its way to the city of El Cajon on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Every stop of the Chrome Ball Tour is completely free to all attendees and promises to deliver an immersive and unforgettable celebration of the beautiful game, foster community spirit and showcase the dynamic essence of San Diego.

The artwork was created by local El Cajon Artist, Dane Danner. Limited edition t-shirts of this art will be available to purchase exclusively first at the tour stop on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at the SDFC Merch Truck.

El Cajon Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Location: Renette Park

Time: 9am - 2pm

Merch Truck

6v6 Soccer Tournaments with cash and merch prizes

Mens

Womens

Youth 14-15

Youth 16-17

