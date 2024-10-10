Eight Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United has eight players who have been called up to represent their respective countries during the FIFA International Window in October including: goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada), forward Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), midfielder Robin Lod (Finland), forward Teemu Pukki (Finland), fullback Joseph Rosales (Honduras), defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand), midfielder Carlos Harvey (Panama) and MNUFC2 forward Enrique Nieves (Puerto Rico).

Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi will represent Canada during an international friendly against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 15. Oluwaseyi earned his first international call-up in June 2024 and made his international debut as a substitute against France on June 9, 2024. Since then, Oluwaseyi has appeared in eight matches for Les Rouges. St. Clair has started in goal for seven Canada National Team games, most recently starting in the shutout draw against Mexico on September 11. During the 2024 Copa América tournament, both Oluwaseyi and St. Clair started in the tournament's third place match against Canada and Uruguay.

Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki and the Finland National Team are set to compete in Group B2 of the UEFA Nations League, where they will first take on the Republic of Ireland on October 10 before taking on England on October 13. Both matches will be held at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the Töölö district, just outside the Finnish capital Helsinki.

Michael Boxall and The All Whites are set to compete in the nation's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in October, where they will play two international friendlies. First, New Zealand will face Tahiti in Port Vila, Vanuatu on October 10, followed by a match against Malaysia at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on October 14.

Joseph Rosales joins the Honduras National Team while they compete in Concacaf Nations League Group B. They will take on French Guiana on Thursday, October 10 at the Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard Lama Stadium in Remire-Montjoly, French Guiana. Honduras will then head northwest to face Jamaica on Monday, October 14 at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Carlos Harvey joins the Panama Men's National Team for two international friendlies. First, Panama will take on the United States Men's National Team on October 12 at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Then they will head north for their second friendly against Canada on October 15, at BMO Field in Toronto. Notably, Harvey will face MNUFC teammates Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi who will be representing Canada during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

MNUFC2 forward Enrique Nieves joins the Puerto Rico National Team for his second-ever call-up as they compete in Concacaf Nations League B, Group C action. Los Boricuas are set to take on Sint Maarten for both matches: first on Friday, October 11 and Monday, October 14. Both games will kick at 3:00 p.m. CT. Nieves notably earned his first international cap with Puerto Rico during the September FIFA International Window.

International Games Schedule

Date Game Time (CT) Location

Thurs., Oct 10 Finland vs. Republic of Ireland 1:45 p.m. Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Thurs., Oct 10 French Guiana vs. Honduras 2:30 p.m. Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard Lama Stadium in Remire-Montjoly, French Guiana

Thurs., Oct 10 Tahiti vs. New Zealand 9:00 p.m. VFF Freshwater Stadium, Port Vila, Vanuatu

Fri., Oct 11 Sint Maarten vs. Puerto Rico 3:00 p.m. Guillermo Prospero Trinidad Stadium, Oranjestad, Aruba

Sat., Oct 12 USA vs. Panama 8:00 p.m. Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Sun., Oct 13 Finland vs. England 11:00 a.m. Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Mon., Oct 14 Malaysia vs. New Zealand 1:00 a.m. North Harbour Stadium, North Shore City, New Zealand

Mon., Oct 14 Puerto Rico vs. Sint Maarten 3:00 p.m. Guillermo Prospero Trinidad Stadium, Oranjestad, Aruba

Mon., Oct 14 Jamaica vs. Honduras 8:00 p.m. National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica

Tues., Oct 15 Canada vs. Panama 6:30 p.m. BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario

