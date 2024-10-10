LAFC, The LAFC Foundation and Chevron Unveil New Futsal Court at Bud Carson Middle School in Hawthorne

October 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), the LAFC Foundation and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Chevron) today celebrated the official unveiling of a new futsal court at Bud Carson Middle School in Hawthorne, Calif.

The new court will mark the third refurbishment Chevron has completed in partnership with LAFC and the LAFC Foundation in Hawthorne, and the seventh court in total.

"We are proud to continue to be a force for good in the Southland alongside our great partners at Chevron," said LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman. "The futsal courts we have built together offer greater opportunities for students and the community to come together in a safe space to learn, grow, and create meaningful connections through the world's game."

The new futsal court enhances school options for physical fitness and free play programming during regular school hours and provides more after school opportunities and organized play.

In addition to the outdoor futsal court, Chevron and the LAFC Foundation presented the school with a $10,000 donation and provided updated soccer equipment and supplies to further add to the students' playing experience on the newly refurbished surface.

"We are proud to partner with LAFC on the latest futsal refurbishment at Bud Carson Middle School," stated Jenny Macintosh, Soccer Program Manager at Chevron. "This partnership helps provide local youth with greater access to soccer through various programs throughout the year, fostering their development both on and off the field. We're proud to support the Los Angeles community by offering local youth a safe, updated place to play."

