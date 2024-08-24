San Antonio FC Injury Report
August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO FC INJURY REPORT - 8/24/24
Injuries
Mohamed Omar (lower body) - Out
Lucas Silva (lower body) - Out
Kevon Lambert (lower body) - Out
Jake LaCava (lower body) - Out
Richard Windbichler (lower body) - Out
Mitchell Taintor (lower body) - Out
Juan Agudelo (lower body) - Out
Kendall McIntosh (upper body) - Out
