San Antonio FC Injury Report

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release


SAN ANTONIO FC INJURY REPORT - 8/24/24

Mohamed Omar (lower body) - Out

Lucas Silva (lower body) - Out

Kevon Lambert (lower body) - Out

Jake LaCava (lower body) - Out

Richard Windbichler (lower body) - Out

Mitchell Taintor (lower body) - Out

Juan Agudelo (lower body) - Out

Kendall McIntosh (upper body) - Out

