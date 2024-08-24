Rowdies Dispatch Miami 2-0

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies returned to the win column on Saturday night, knocking off in-state rival Miami FC 2-0 in front of a packed house at Al Lang Stadium. Attacker Damian Rivera had a breakout performance, nabbing an assist and a goal to secure all three points for the Rowdies while the club posted a single-game season high of 29 total shots.

"Tonight, we took a couple of our chances," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "We probably could have scored more, but I think it's just about keeping that positivity within the group. We know we're a good team. We attack well. We defend well. The last couple of games we had a wee bit of a wobble, but we just didn't finish those chances. Tonight, we finished a couple."

After back-to-back defeats at home over the last week, the Rowdies were eager to right the ship against Miami on Saturday. The Rowdies smothered their rivals to the south from the outset, registering five shots on target throughout the first 45 minutes.

The breakthrough moment eluded the Rowdies until the 61st minute. Slicing down the middle of the field, Rivera dribbled through Miami's defensive line before threading a pass for forward Manuel Arteaga. The veteran striker made the most of the chance, burying the ball into the back of the net with his left boot. Arteaga now leads the Rowdies in scoring this season with 14 goals, matching Louisville City FC's Wilson Harris for the second highest tally in the league.

Rivera and Arteaga swapped roles eleven minutes later to double the Rowdies lead. Driving down the middle again, Rivera slipped a pass into the box for Arteaga, who held off a defender at his back and played another pass forward for Rivera to collect. With only the keeper to beat, Rivera calmly deposited his shot into the bottom right corner.

"Damian [Rivera] is a top player," said Neilson. "He's had a wee knee injury recently. He's just now getting over it. Now he'll get a week's break and we expect him to be fresh going into the last nine games before the playoffs. In my opinion, when Damian gets it in that left hand pocket, he's the best player in the league. It's just about getting everything else, which he's starting to do"

Saturday was only Rivera's third start of the regular season since he joined the Rowdies on loan from New England Revolution in the offseason. In 724 minutes played this year, Rivera has netted five goals and notched two assists.

"I know what I'm capable of," said Rivera. "Whatever the coach wants me coming off the bench or starting the game, my mentality stays the same: I want to get goals and assists, whether it's coming off the bench or starting"

On the defensive end, Rowdies keeper Jordan Farr put in a stellar shift to record his tenth clean sheet of the season. Miami found their chances in the second half, but Farr was up to the task every time with five saves on the night. Farr is one of only three keepers with ten shutouts in league play this year.

The Rowdies are off of league action next week. They head into the break sitting third in the Eastern Conference standings, still looking to gain ground on the league leaders Louisville and Charleston. Tampa Bay returns from their break on Saturday, September 7 when they head out west to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

"We managed to get the boys a bit of time off," said Neilson. "It's a case of going away, getting the batteries recharged again and we'll go for the run to the playoffs. Tonight was great. We can go away happy and it sets us up well for hunting down Charleston and Louisville."

Scoring Summary

TBR - Arteaga (Rivera), 61'

TBR - Rivera (Arteaga), 72')

Caution Summary

MIA - Molina, Yellow Card, 37'

TBR - Arteaga, Yellow Card, 45+2'

TBR - Niyongabire, Yellow Card, 45+4'

TBR - Kleemann, Yellow Card, 48'

Lineups

Rowdies: Farr, Munjoma, Kleemann, Bodily (Bubb, 86'), Niyongabire, Crisostomo (Worth, 84'), Hilton, Spaulding (Perez, 89'), Jennings, Rivera (Fernandes, 83'), Arteaga (Mustali, 84')

Rowdies Bench: Breno, Bubb, DeJesus, Worth, Perez, Fernandes, Ortiz, Mustali

Miami: Ndiaye, Murana, Knutson, Mitrano, DeZart, Freitas, Molina, Palacios, Gavilanes, Lopez, Lawrence

Miami Bench: Rodriguez, Barbie, Cardona, DePaula, Santana, Genzano

