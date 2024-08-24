Bibout, Peñaranda Star as FC Tulsa Rises Above Playoff Line, Defeats Detroit City FC, 1-0
August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
HAMTRAMCK, MI - Teenager Aaron Bibout's first USL Championship goal lifted FC Tulsa to a 1-0 win versus Detroit City FC on Saturday at Keyworth Stadium, after playing much of the second half with 10 men.
With the result, FC Tulsa reclaimed a playoff seed, rising above the Western Conference playoff line at 7-7-9 (30 points). The club also ended Detroit City FC's five-match undefeated streak, tying its longest run of its season, to move it to 10-8-7 (37 points).
FC Tulsa won the battle after Harvey St Clair netted his second yellow card in the 65th minute, leaving the club down a player for the remainder of play. However, goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda and company stepped up, as Peñaranda earned a three-save clean sheet victory, highlighted by a heroic extra-time save.
Taking on a firm Detroit defense, FC Tulsa posed a feisty open as Diogo Pacheco launched a shot 30 seconds into play and Bibout generated a look in the eighth minute, with neither etching nylon.
Bibout beat the door down in the 14th minute, etching a volley goal to go up against his former club. The 19-year-old cashed in after Pacheco's left-corner kick was flicked onto the top crossbar, creating a scramble in the box.
The forward, who is on loan from LA Galaxy of MLS, attempted three shots in the half, with FC Tulsa logging seven shot attempts (two on target) to Detroit City FC's two (zero on target) in the segment.
Keyworth Stadium erupted in search of a penalty kick during first-half stoppage time, as midfielder Maxi Rodriguez took on action inside FC Tulsa's box, but the uproar came to no avail.
After a pair of yellows were assessed to St Clair (21') and Boucabar Diallo (26') in the first half, the intensity carried over into the match's second segment. Bibout tallied a card in the 53rd minute before St Clair was dealt his red card in the 65th minute for time wasting.
FC Tulsa head coach Mario Sanchez swiftly subbed out Diallo for Owen Damm, mitigating a potential two-player deficit and closed Bibout's first start in the 80th minute.
Constant pressure followed the mismatch, as the possession battle marked a landslide in Detroit City FC's favor. Posting more than two-thirds of possession (67.7%) in the second half, the home club posted a baker's dozen in shot attempts to FC Tulsa's two in the stretch.
Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda and the defense held their own in the stint, however, highlighted by a star-studded save in extra time which saw Peñaranda stop a potentially game-tying power shot from Rodriguez.
Next up, FC Tulsa returns home for Family Night on Sunday, September 1, at 5 p.m. CT.
