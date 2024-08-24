Kizza Strikes Again in Birmingham Win

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Edward Kizza reprised his role as Birmingham's nemesis, as the Pittsburgh Riverhounds striker scored twice to power the team to a 3-0 win over Birmingham Legion FC tonight at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

Emmanuel Johnson added the third goal for the Hounds (7-9-10), who closed the gap to three points behind the playoff positions in the Eastern Conference. Eric Dick made six saves to record his 10th shutout of the year in the Hounds goal, twice stopping Birmingham (10-10-5) veteran Enzo Martinez at close range.

The win was the 400th professional win for Hounds head coach Bob Lilley, who has more wins at the pro level than any active coach in U.S. soccer in a career that spans 24 seasons with six teams.

First half

The Hounds signaled their attacking intent early, when Danny Griffin got into the Birmingham box and fed Babacar Diene less than three minutes into the match, only to see Diene's angled shot strike the right post.

Kizza put the ball in the back of the net in the 22nd minute, but the offside flag negated what would have been the opening goal.

Dick was called into action for his toughest save of the night in the 32nd minute, when a Legion pass from the left skipped through players to Martinez in front of goal. Dick charged off his line and got a foot to Martinez's shot, keeping the match scoreless.

In the 34th minute, Kizza put the Hounds in front after Diene worked his way down the left flank. A low pass allowed Kizza to cut in front of his defender, and he redirected the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Five minutes was all it took for Kizza to get his second, as Griffin chipped a pass to the striker inside the box. Kizza had time to control the ball, and he poked it into the far corner of the net with his second touch for his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

It is the second time Kizza has had a two-goal game in his last three trips Birmingham, having also done so when the Hounds advanced in the 2022 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Second half

The Legion pushed forward chasing a goal, but Dick was on his game with three saves in each half. He added another stop of Martinez at close range in the 76th minute, though the offside flag meant the play did not count for the Hounds' keeper.

Two Hounds substitutes combined for the final goal, as Johnson and Kenardo Forbes worked a give-and-go that led to Johnson being fouled at the edge of the penalty area.

Forbes, showing the vision that made him the Hounds' and USL Championship's all-time assists leader, played a firm, low pass on the free kick, catching the Legion off guard and allowing Johnson to fire home his second goal of the season in the 84th minute.

Modelo Man of the Match

Edward Kizza rediscovered his scoring magic at the site of his most famous goals, bagging his second two-goal game since his 2022 playoff brace in Birmingham. The striker ended up with four total shots - three on goal - and he won 6 of 9 duels and drew three free kicks with his work up front.

What's next?

The Hounds go on the road again to face another team in the Eastern Conference playoff positions, Indy Eleven, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Indy (10-8-5) plays twice before then - later tonight at Las Vegas Lights FC in a league match and then Tuesday night at Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

