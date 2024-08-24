Match Notes (8.24.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis 901 FC
August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis 901 FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: August 24, 2024
Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 68 degrees
Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Cal State University, East Bay
Location: Hayward, California
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, CBS Golazo
Match Preview:
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has contributed 3 assists, marking his best-ever goal contributions in a single season.
Roots sit above .500 with 10 games to go, holding a record of 11 wins, 3 ties, and 10 losses.
Oakland and Memphis are both sitting in positions that would earn home playoff spots.
Last Meeting:
July 12, 2023
OAK 1, MEM 1
Last Three Games:
August 17, 2024
RI 1, OAK 1
August 10, 2024
OAK 3, LDN 1
July 27, 2024
MIA 1, OAK 2
Last Starting XI vs Rhode Island FC: 3-4-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Niall Logue
M - Justin Rasmussen
M - Bryan Tamacas
M - Camden Riley
M - Daniel Gomez
F - Baboucarr Njie
F - Memo Diaz
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
Out - Bryan Tamacas - Foot
Discipline
Suspended - Neveal Hackshaw - Red Card
