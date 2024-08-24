Match Notes (8.24.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis 901 FC

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis 901 FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: August 24, 2024

Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 68 degrees

Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Cal State University, East Bay

Location: Hayward, California

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, CBS Golazo

Match Preview:

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has contributed 3 assists, marking his best-ever goal contributions in a single season.

Roots sit above .500 with 10 games to go, holding a record of 11 wins, 3 ties, and 10 losses.

Oakland and Memphis are both sitting in positions that would earn home playoff spots.

Last Meeting:

July 12, 2023

OAK 1, MEM 1

Last Three Games:

August 17, 2024

RI 1, OAK 1

August 10, 2024

OAK 3, LDN 1

July 27, 2024

MIA 1, OAK 2

Last Starting XI vs Rhode Island FC: 3-4-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Niall Logue

M - Justin Rasmussen

M - Bryan Tamacas

M - Camden Riley

M - Daniel Gomez

F - Baboucarr Njie

F - Memo Diaz

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

Out - Bryan Tamacas - Foot

Discipline

Suspended - Neveal Hackshaw - Red Card

