It's Matchday: Le Rouge Returns Home to Keyworth After Two Weeks on the Road

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium following a three-match road trip in search of its first-ever win over FC Tulsa to stay above the cutline for a home playoff match!

DCFC comes into this match after its second straight victory, a 3-2 victory against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Devon Amoo-Mensah's goal off of a corner in the third minute gave Le Rouge the lead early, but after going into the half level at 1-1, Ben Morris would add on a brace in the second half, securing victory for Le Rouge. With the three goals, it would be the first match Detroit scored more than one goal since the 4-0 victory against Miami FC on June 29th.

FC Tulsa comes into this match off a 2-0 road loss to Memphis 901 FC on Saturday. Tulsa struggled to enter the attacking third, not registering a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. With the loss, FC Tulsa remains in ninth place in the Western Conference, sitting level on 27 points with eighth place Monterey Bay FC.

After a brilliant start to the season at home, Detroit City has struggled, having not picked up a home victory in six matches. The last victory came on June 15th, a 2-0 win over Charleston Battery.

Detroit City has never picked up three points against Tulsa. The last time these two faced off was last June in Tulsa, as the home team walked away with a 3-2 victory. The points were shared last May at Keyworth when these sides last met in Hamtramck.

