Rhode Island FC Picks up Road Point in Scoreless Draw at Loudoun United FC

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC's Wesley Leggett versus Loudoun United FC's Noah Fuson

LEESBURG, Va. - Rhode Island FC battled to a scoreless draw in its first-ever meeting with Loudoun United FC at Segra Field on Saturday, using a resilient second-half defensive effort to preserve its seventh clean sheet of the season and second in the last three matches. Although the hosts picked up the pressure in the second half after being outshot 8-3 in the first, Koke Vegas was the hero for RIFC, topping off a season-best five saves with his first penalty stop of the season in second-half stoppage time.

Rhode Island FC (7W-5L-13D) tested Loudoun's net early, when Albert Dikwa "Chico" got on the end of an early corner kick in the second minute at the back post, sending a low shot towards goal and forcing the first of three saves from Hugo Fauroux. The Ocean State club would go on to tally six shots in the opening half hour, three of which hit the target.

One of the best chances of the first half for RIFC came in the 21st minute, when Mark Doyle beat his mark down the right wing before squaring a low cross to a wide-open Chcio inside the 18-yard box. Running onto the ball with pace, Chico could not keep his first-time shot down as it flew over the crossbar.

Jojea Kwizera and Doyle linked up on a similar chance just before the halftime whistle, this time from the left side. However, after once again doing well to find free space in the box, Doyle was unable to keep his shot from Kwizera's low cross on frame as the two clubs went into the locker room scoreless at the half.

In the 58th minute, Loudoun United FC (9W-8L-7D) came within inches of the opening goal before a brilliant double-save from Vegas kept the match level. The attacking move started when Kalil ElMedkhar sent in a cross from the touchline, connecting with Wesley Leggett at the back post. Struggling to gain his footing, Leggett was eventually able to direct the ball towards the goal, but Vegas got down quickly and swatted the ball off of the goal line just before it bounced into the back of the net. Recovering quickly, Vegas got up and collected the rebound before Loudoun could create additional danger. Twenty one minutes later, Vegas came up huge again when Abdellatif Aboukoura launched a curling shot from the top of the box, resulting in a full-stretch diving save at the far post.

As the match began winding down, Loudoun United was given a golden chance to take all three points in the first minute of second-half stoppage time when the referee awarded the hosts a penalty kick for a foul inside the box. Zach Ryan stepped up to take the kick, but Vegas once again was the hero, denying the Loudoun's leading scorer with a diving penalty save to preserve his fourth clean sheet of the season. The denial from the spot was Vegas' first RIFC penalty save, and was enough to see a hard-fought match end scoreless for the fifth time this season for the Ocean State club.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

After making two appearances off the bench, Morris Duggan made his first career USL Championship start, representing the only change from last week's 1-1 draw with Oakland Roots SC.

Koke Vegas came up with five vital saves, including his first penalty kick denial for RIFC, to preserve his fourth clean sheet of the season and the club's eighth overall.

Vegas' five saves tied his highest mark of the season, matching his performance in the club's inaugural 1-1 draw with New Mexico United.

Albert Dikwa "Chico's" five shots tied the highest single-match tally for a player in club history.

The scoreless tie was Rhode Island's fifth of the season and 13th draw overall.

The last time an RIFC match ended scoreless was on May 25 when the club hosted Louisville City FC.

Despite the result, RIFC outshot Loudoun 10-6, holding an 8-3 advantage in the opening half.

Rhode Island FC is now unbeaten in 11 of its last 12 matches, with two shutouts in its last three.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Koke Vegas

