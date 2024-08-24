Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Sacramento Republic FC

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance

Sisniega Saves: Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega and the SAFC defense are coming off back-to-back clean sheets against Pittsburgh Riverhounds and North Carolina FC, posting consecutive shutouts for the first time this season. Sisniega made three key saves last time out to keep the North Carolina off the board.

Spreading the Field: SAFC's attack has been balanced across the squad this season with goals coming from 11 different players.

Allow Me to Introduce Myself: After joining the club on loan from Chivas, midfielder Jesús Brígido made his first appearance for the club last time out, scoring the game winner against North Carolina FC. Brígido is the fifth SAFC player to score in his club debut this season after Juan Agudelo, Lucas Silva, Bura and Hugo Mbongue.

USL Championship Match #24 - San Antonio FC at Sacramento Republic FC

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kickoff: 10:00 p.m. CT Stadium: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA Where to Watch: ESPN+ Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 6-11-6 (24 pts; 11th in Western Conference)

Sacramento Republic FC: 10-5-8 (28 pts; 2nd in Western Conference)

All-time Series: San Antonio trails 4-6-3 in the all-time series.

