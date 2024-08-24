Orange County SC Defeated on the Road in Charleston

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







In their final East Coast road trip of the season, Orange County SC suffered their most lopsided loss of the season in a 6-0 defeat to the Charleston Battery at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, SC on Saturday, August 24.

The Black and Orange threatened early in the 3rd minute after midfielder Chris Hegardt won a free kick. Defender Ryan Doghman sent in the ensuing free kick from a dangerous position into the box that captain Markus Nakkim headed wide right and out of play.

In the 5th minute things took a turn for the worst when Doghman conceded a penalty and was shown a straight red card, putting the County Boys down to 10 men. USL Championship Golden Boot Race leader Nicholas Markanich scored the penalty in the 7th minute to put Charleston 1-0 up.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler kept the scoreline at 1-0 with a save at full stretch in the 36th minute, keeping out a rocket from Charleston midfielder Juan Torres that seemed destined for the top corner.

The Battery added a second goal in the 39th minute, when midfielder Arturo Rodriguez scored off a right-footed volley from outside the box into the bottom right corner. Charleston took that 2-0 lead into the halftime break.

Shortly after halftime in the 48th minute, Markanich added his second goal of the night off a left-footed volley in the box and Charleston took a 3-0 lead.

In the 62nd minute Charleston defender Mark Segbers was shown a straight red card for a foul on Nakkim and Charleston was also brought down to 10 men for the remaining 28 minutes of the match.

However, the Black and Orange were unable to slow down the Battery, striking for two goals in quick succession just 10 minutes after 10-v-10 play began, with substitute MD Myers scoring his first of the night in the 72nd minute and Markanich completing his hat trick in the 75th minute. Myers would add a second in the 89th minute just before stoppage time and Charleston led 6-0.

The lone shot on target for OCSC came in the third minute of stoppage time after substitute Jordan Chavez headed a ball on target inside the box that was saved by Charleston goalkeeper Adam Grinwis.

The County Boys return home to The Champ on Saturday, August 31 as they host Las Vegas Lights FC during our Labor Day Beer Fest! Come sample over 50 different flavors of beer, cider and seltzer from around the County! A limited number of tickets are still available, grab yours today.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Orange County SC has now been held scoreless for 452 straight minutes.

Tonight, OCSC allowed the most goals in a single match since August 24, 2019 (6-2 L @ Real Monarchs)

Defender Pedro Guimaraes made his USL Championship debut tonight, coming on for Ryan Flood in the 76th minute.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

CHS 2 4 6

SCORING SUMMARY:

7' Nicholas Markanich (CHS)

39' Arturo Rodriguez (CHS)

48' Nicholas Markanich (CHS)

72' MD Myers (CHS)

75' Nicholas Markanich (CHS)

89' MD Myers (CHS)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

5' Ryan Doghman - RED

77' Seth Casiple

CHARLESTON BATTERY

62' Mark Segbers - RED

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Ryan Doghman, Andrew Fox (Jordan Chavez 58'), Markus Nakkim (C), Owen Lambe (Ashton Miles 58'); Dillon Powers, Ben Norris (Christian Sorto 76'), Chris Hegardt (Ethan Zubak 58'); Bruce Jamison, Ryan Flood (Pedro Guimaraes 78'), Cameron Dunbar (Seth Casiple 58')

Unused subs: Duran Ferree (GK)

Head Coach: Paul Hardyman

Possession: 36% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 2 |

CHARLESTON BATTERY LINEUP:

Adam Grinwis (GK); Nathan Dossantos (Josh Drack 78'), Graham Smith, Leland Archer (C) (Samuel Biek 82'), Mark Segbers; Chris Allan (Emilio Ycaza 63'), Jay Chapman, Arturo Rodriguez (Robbie Crawford 66'); Juan Torres, Jackson Conway (MD Myers 63'), Nicholas Markanich (Prince Saydee 78')

Unused Subs: Daniel Kuzemka (GK), Enzo Mori (GK); Ezekiel Soto

Head Coach: Ben Pirmann

Possession: 64% | Shots: 16 | Shots On Goal: 10 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 11 | Offsides: 2 |

Orange County SC @ Charleston Battery

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 25

Date: August 24, 2024

Venue: Patriots Point Soccer Stadium (Mt. Pleasant, SC)

Weather: Gotta dig deep, everything still to play for...

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.